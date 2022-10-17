Bravo Savings Network Penetrates Canadian Market With Investment From Private Equity Fund

/EIN News/ -- European couponing leader keeps expanding its reach internationally with entrance into the Canadian market following major M&A operation

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Savings Network, an Italian company and market leader in digital couponing and affiliate marketing, announces their arrival in the Canadian market as BravoCoupons , following investment from Luxembourg-based Xenon Private Equity Small Cap (XSCF) fund, which acquired a 49% minority stake in March this year.

Bravo Savings Network’s international expansion includes investment into three new markets— Canada , Switzerland and Mexico —as well as significant growth in their other ten established international markets including the US, propelling the company into the top 10 in Europe and first place in Italy. It also serves to consolidate its status among the top international discount code publishers in North America.

With CEOs Marco Farnararo and Claudio Veratti leading the endeavour, Bravo Savings Network has ambitious goals in the Canadian market: it aims to attract over 100K customers this year and over 500K in 2023, and to capture a dominant share of the market. The company is continuously expanding its network, aiming to provide consumers with a diverse offering and entering the Canadian market with offers from leading brands such as Groupon, CheapOair and Desigual among others.

Started in 2015, Bravo Savings Network has rapidly grown to achieve leading international couponing company status thanks to its presence in 13 markets worldwide. Through their continued expertise in digital couponing and affiliate marketing, the company has ambitious growth plans, accelerated by the recent round of investment.

"As far as the next chapter for the Bravo Savings Network Group is concerned, it can only be a promising one, and we look forward to consolidating our presence in Canada," comments Marco Farnararo, CEO of Bravo Savings Network. "The entrance of the Xenon fund brings with it valuable experience for our growth that we think will give a new impetus to the entire industry, but of course it will also allow us to try new markets and accelerate our expansion through mergers and acquisitions in North America and beyond. Through our expansion, we also aim to provide our customers with a more varied offering in their local markets and boost interest in online consumer savings in the process."

About Bravo Savings Network

Bravo Savings Network is an international company specialising in Affiliate Marketing, founded in 2015 with the aim to help consumers save money on their purchases, and promote the best deals available online. Keeping pace with the rapid growth of online shopping, the company is currently active in 13 different countries in Europe, as well as in the United States. Bravo Savings Network has designed a user-friendly platform using the latest marketing techniques, with the help of a team with extensive experience in the field of offers. Bravo Savings Network is also a sustainability-focused company, dedicated to raising consumer awareness in the world of online shopping. With the Green Friday Challenge, in collaboration with the Eden Reforestation Project, Bravo Savings Network has pledged to plant a tree for every purchase made by customers between Black Friday and Christmas. To date, the company has planted over 500,000 trees at a dedicated site in Kenya and aims to reach 1 million by the end of 2024.