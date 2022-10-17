Judge Hill elected to ABA Board of Governors

South Central Judicial District Judge James S. Hill has been elected a member of the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association representing District 10 at the Chicago Meeting of the ABA in August 2022. His first Board meeting will be in November. The Board is currently comprised of 43 members including 19 district representatives, 18 members-at-large, and the following 6 officers who serve as ex officio: President, President-Elect, Chair of the House; Secretary, Treasurer and Immediate Past President.

He is a member of the Profession, Public Service and Diversity Committee of the Board. His liaison assignments are the Judicial Division, the Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility and the Standing Committee on Professional Regulation, a committee chaired by North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Daniel Crothers.

This is his second term on the Board. Hill served on the ABA Board of Governors from 2010-2013. He previously served as State Delegate from North Dakota from 2013 to 2022. As a Member of the House of Delegates, he served on the Steering Committee of the Nominating Committee for the House of Delegates. He was first elected to the ABA House of Delegates as the ND State Bar Delegate in 1994.

Hill, a district judge since 2014, is chambered in Bismarck, ND. He is a 1974 graduate of University of North Dakota School of Law.