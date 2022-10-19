Raahul Jatin's New Single "Humnasheeen" Out on Oct 19
Humnasheeen is a song that's very close to my heart; and nothing like I've made before. It'll take the listeners to a whole different world with its dreamy musical notes and heart-touching lyrics”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Raahul Jatin has been on a song-releasing spree, delivering back-to-back hits! From his harmonious voice to his impeccable sense of music composition, the charming singer has been winning hearts and how!
After releasing heart-warming songs like Bin Tere, Batao Na, Yaadein Aane Lagi Hai, Raahul is back again with yet another heartening song- Humnasheen. The song is a romantic number; and is sure to instantly become an absolute favorite among the youth.
Talking about his song, the starlet says, "Humnasheen is a song that's actually very close to my heart; and nothing like I've made before. It'll take the listeners to a whole different world with its dreamy musical notes and heart-touching lyrics".
He further adds, "They don't make songs like this anymore. They feel that the youth needs foot-thumping, loud music, but what most of us really want is music that speaks to us; reminds us of who we are, and puts us in touch with some of our most innate emotions- that's good music- it instantly puts you in a good mood- no matter what situation you are in in your life. And that's what Humnasheen has to offer. I'm looking forward to hearing how the listeners receive this song".
The music video for Humnasheen is shot in America, and it's monochrome theme is truly spectacular! The music video stars Hollywood actress Avantika; who shares a great on-screen chemistry with Raahul.
The music video is directed by Harper Gahunia, lyrics by Jatin Pandit and presented by Dazzan Entertainment.
Raahul Jatin's Original Song Humnasheen