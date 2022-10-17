Patrick Healy, a Senior Biopharma Executive with a Successful Track Record in Clinical Trials Development, joins Aviceda Therapeutics as Chief Operations Officer

Aviceda Therapeutics, a private company located in Cambridge, MA with a Phase II ready ophthalmic lead product for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD (dAMD) announced, today, Patrick Healy, founding CEO of Trial Runners, will join their management team consisting of Key Opinion Leaders in the field of Ophthalmology.

Mr. Healy is joining Aviceda as Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice-President. He joins Drs. Mohamed Genead (CEO), David Callanan (CMO), Michael Tolentino (Chief Technology Officer), Tarek Hassan (Chief Development Officer), Derek Kunimoto (Chief Strategy Officer) and Christopher Scott (Chief Scientific Officer), leaders in the field.

At Trial Runners, Mr. Healy has overseen over 90 ophthalmology clinical trials, having engaged with more than 17,000 patients. Aviceda is focusing its efforts on commencing its clinical trial for its lead product, AVD-104 for GA secondary to dAMD. Based on AVD-104's proprietary approach to treating GA and its in-vivo safety and efficacy results, it has the potential to demonstrate superiority compared to other compounds for this large critical indication.

"Aviceda is honored to have one of the most successful leaders in the field of drug development for the retina and beyond join the Aviceda team. We believe that we have now assembled the top executive team in drug development. As our lead product is about to enter the clinic, this is the opportune time for Patrick to join our management team," said Dr. Genead. "Patrick is the ideal individual to design and manage the trial that will potentially demonstrate the efficacy, safety and differentiation of AVD-104 from other compounds in the space."

"I am honored to join this incredible team of thought leaders in the field of ophthalmology at Aviceda," said Mr. Healy. "I am excited about the opportunity to execute the vision set for the company as well as complete the planning and oversee the execution of the Phase II trial for AVD-104 for GA associated with AMD. This is a critical indication with a large patient population for which there are no currently approved treatments. This is an outstanding opportunity to make a major contribution to the field by successfully treating patients with this serious ophthalmic disease. Not only does Aviceda have great potential to develop a major drug for GA, but the underlying technology also has broad potential in other therapeutic applications in the eye and beyond. I look forward to helping guide the company forward in driving the lead product to market and developing a strong pipeline that optimizes the potential of its science."

About Patrick Healy

Mr. Healy has over 25 years of experience in the industry having begun his career in clinical and program management roles at Pfizer, Roche, and Schering-Plough.

His passion for entrepreneurship began in 2001 when he was recruited to an ophthalmology start-up, Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, where he provided strategic and management oversight in clinical development. He gained experience collaborating directly with C-Suite, board members and venture capital personnel while receiving FDA approval for Macugen®, a first in class anti-VEGF treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Mr. Healy's deep relationships with biotech executives, clinical key opinion leaders and venture capital partners have helped shape ophthalmology development towards becoming more innovative and cost effective.

Seeing a need for clinical contract research organizations with ophthalmology experience, Mr. Healy began his entrepreneurial career by launching Trial Runners in 2006. Since then, the company has become a leading choice for ophthalmology pharmaceutical and biotech companies to conduct their clinical trials. As a founding CEO, Patrick has helped grow the business from the idea stage to executing over 90+ ophthalmology clinical studies across 19 countries for 60+ biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

About Aviceda Therapeutics

Aviceda is a private biotechnology company located in Cambridge, MA with a proprietary nano-technology HALOS platform with an IND-ready ophthalmic lead product for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD (dAMD).

AVD-104 is an intravitreally injected molecule with a unique dual MOA for GA, affecting both critical inflammatory & complement pathways. The complement pathway for GA has been clinically validated in Ph III trials. Published research also demonstrates that the inflammatory pathway, via immune cells modulation of macrophages and microglia, is a major contributor to disease initiation and progression. AVD-104 has demonstrated robust in-vitro/vivo efficacy, with inhibition of both complement & inflammatory pathways, and the potential for Q12 week dosing.

Outstanding safety of AVD-104 has been demonstrated in multiple animal models including non-human primates (NHP). GLP-Tox studies have been completed in two species and have shown excellent safety profiles and no sign of any intra-ocular inflammation. In addition, AVD-104 has demonstrated superior prevention of neovascularization compared to Eylea in a well-established ocular CNV model. AVD-104 is now ready for IND submission.

Based on the positive outcome of the pre-IND meeting with the FDA, IND submission for initiation of the Phase II trial is planned for 4Q22 with Fast Track Designation.

In addition to AVD-104, Aviceda has a broad pipeline of products in development in the fields of Ophthalmology and other therapeutic areas such as Neurology, Fibrosis, and Immunology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005092/en/