Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market is Projected to Reach $479.7 Million by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 2.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market is projected to reach USD 479.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.3% from USD 399.9 million in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Alpha olefin sulfonate market is mainly driven by the growth and increasing demand in household cleaning, laundry detergents and industrial chemicals. Alpha olefin sulfonate is a surfactant with excellent performance, foaming and biodegradability properties it is majorly the first preference for most of the industries. However, the presence of bio-based anionic surfactant which are made from renewable resources can hamper its growth of petroleum based, considering the environmental and cost concerns they are preferable.

List of Key Players in Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market:

Clariant AG Stepan Company Solvay S.A. Innospec Pilot Chemical Company Nouryon Nirma Limited Kao Corporation

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market:

Driver: High Demand for Cleaning Products Restraints: Government and Environmental Regulations Opportunities: Increasing Demand from healthcare and hospitality industries Challenges: Changes in Consumer Behaviour due to Impact of COVID-19

Key Findings of the Study:

Blend C14-C16 is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Shampoo application is projected to be the fastest growing application in alpha olefin sulfonate market, in terms of value. North America is expected to be the second largest market for alpha olefin sulfonate market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

"Blend C14-C16 is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Sodium C14-C16 Olefin Sulfonate is the most stable form of AOS. It is a strong cleansing agent with the ability for high foaming and a well-emulsifying surfactant. Due to its high stability and performance, it is the most used type of AOS surfactants. The rising demand for high performance foaming and emulsifying surfactant is a key factor for this dominance of this segment. Stringent regulations that restrict the use of chemically derived antioxidants in personal care, as a result there is a high demand for biodegradable AOS.

"Shampoo application is projected to be the fastest growing application in alpha olefin sulfonate market, in terms of value"

AOS, when added to a liquid, reduces the surface tension. The reduction in surface tension enhances the spreading and wetting properties. AOS are responsible for foaming & conditioning properties, mild detergency actions, and preservative properties that are essential in the shampoo. They also act as cleansing agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, solubilizers, and wetting agents and hence are mainly used in the premium shampoos. The demand for AOS is mainly driven by the high growth of herbal hair care products.

"North America is expected to be the second largest market for alpha olefin sulfonate market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Increased hygiene consciousness among masses and easy availability of various high-quality cleaning products are driving the demand for AOS in the region. Moreover, the formulation and stringent implementation of various government regulations regarding the use of chemically derived ingredients, which are harmful to human health, in personal care products is expected to lead towards increased demand for bio-based AOS.

