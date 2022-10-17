GoCo Introduces New Features and Enhancements to its Flexible HR Platform with Fall 2022 Release

Packed with new features, 50+ new integrations, enhanced UI, visual reports and insights, GoCo's fall release brings even more power and flexibility to its flexible HR platform

GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its biggest-ever product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo's fall 2022 updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform.

"GoCo is proud to be the most flexible HR platform for SMBs, and we're adding even more flexibility to our solution with the Fall 2022 release," said Michael Gugel, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at GoCo. "Every new feature and enhancement was built to advance our mission of empowering HR to eliminate manual tasks and focus on making work a better place. With the addition of new modules like Performance Management and Team Messaging, 50+ new integrations in our marketplace, and enhancements to our Reports and UI, GoCo is now more powerful and more flexible than ever."

GoCo will host a webinar on October 25, 2022, detailing the highlights of the fall 2022 Release, including:

Performance Management: GoCo's new Performance Management module has been in beta since last spring, and is now generally available. GoCo clients can now manage and customize end-to-end performance reviews, facilitate timely manager feedback, and keep tabs on the employee lifecycle inside of GoCo.

Messages: With the new Messages feature in GoCo, users can send important team messages and announcements via SMS or email. From weather alerts and emergencies to company event invitations and announcements, users can easily deliver targeted messages to employees or teams, filtered on location, geography, division, department, or manager.

50+ New Integrations: The brand-new Marketplace has an impressive 50+ new integrations in multiple categories such as productivity and product management, time tracking, applicant tracking, communication, payroll and more.

New Payroll Options: GoCo's industry-leading flexible payroll options are elevated with a new-and-improved integration with ADP Workforce Now, and a new embedded payroll option launching in beta, powered by Gusto.

New Visual Reports and Insights: HR pros can instantly visualize and analyze data allowing for better HR decisions and people insights. The new functionality includes improved filtering, sorting, row grouping, and aggregations. With seven new chart visualizations, users can easily see breakdowns of your data in bar charts, pie graphs, and more.

Enhanced UI: New UI enhancements bring a fresh and modern look across the GoCo experience, in addition to better contrast, easier-to-read text, and improved navigation.

To learn more about the release, visit https://www.goco.io/fall-release-2022/

About GoCo

Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is modernizing HR, benefits, and payroll with its flexible, easy-to-use, and industry-leading solutions for SMBs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR professionals to make work a better place. Unlike other HR platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so that SMBs don't have to change the way they work in order to adopt a modern HR system.

