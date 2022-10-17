Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 Calendar Is Available

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s colorful 2023 calendar is now available.

The calendar is filled with stunning photos of Vermont native species ranging from a rugged white-tailed deer buck to the endangered rue anemone wildflower.

The calendar features art by both well-known and emerging nature photographers, including Josh Blouin, Jessica Boone, Kiley Briggs, Roger Irwin, Caleb Kenna, Dan Lovell, Meg Madden, Kent McFarland, Emanuel Soza-Foias, and Kyle Tansley.

“Vermont’s wildlife, habitats, and people are interconnected—this calendar celebrates that,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “It showcases pollinators and amphibians alongside game species and furbearers, and commemorates the contributions and leadership of hunters and anglers as well as community scientists, private landowners, and dedicated volunteers in conserving these species and their habitats for all Vermonters.”

The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month along with beautiful photography, making it the perfect gift for any outdoor recreationist.

The calendar is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, using the online shopping cart function or by downloading a printable free-shipping mail-in form.