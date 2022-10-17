CARRIE BROUSSARD JOINS SIGNAL RESTORATION AS VICE PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL ACCOUNTS

Newest Executive Holds 12-Year Tenure in Disaster Recovery and Restoration

/EIN News/ -- Troy, MI, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Restoration Services, the leader in emergency response and property damage restoration in the industrial, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, and retail industries, today announced Carrie Broussard has joined as vice president of national accounts. With more than a decade in the disaster recovery and restoration industry, Ms. Broussard is poised to focus her expertise on business development and sales as well as explore partnership opportunities that support Signal’s growth.

In her new role, Ms. Broussard will leverage her passion for building strategic relationships to enhance Signal’s national sales organization. She will report directly to Chief Relationship Officer Barry Zollman.

“We are so excited to announce that Carrie has joined the Signal family,” said Mark Davis, co-CEO, Signal. “As we continue to build Signal into a world class brand, our strategy is to recruit the absolute best talent in the industry. Carrie has a proven track record of delivering best-in-class service for her clients. Her experience, character, and passion for delivering relentless customer service will contribute to Carrie making an immediate impact in Signal’s growth.”



“I am excited and honored to join Signal Restoration Services in this new leadership role,” said Ms. Broussard. “Signal Restoration is a company whose culture I truly admire, and the opportunity to re-join CEO Mark Davis and his proven leadership is a perfect fit for me. I am looking forward to once again providing restoration solutions to my clients and helping them get back in business after a disaster.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Broussard worked in non-profit and pharmaceutical sales. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in corporate communication from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. Carrie is a member of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and The Rotary Club.

About Signal Restoration Services

Signal is a world-class property restoration general contractor, providing relentless customer service throughout North America and the Caribbean. The company services projects from our regional offices and Rapid Response locations from coast-to-coast. Signal specializes in fire, water, storm, mold, hurricane, earthquake, emergency, and reconstruction services, servicing clients in all industries, including healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, retail, and industrial. Signal’s mission is to provide relentless customer service to all clients. Signal strives to immediately and consistently deliver exceptional results whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

Signal is ON THE MOVE! Signal is always ONCALL 24 | 7 | 365.

For more information, please call us at 800.533.9898 or visit signalrestoration.com.

