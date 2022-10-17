Teleradiology Market Report (2022 to 2030) - RamSoft, Inc, Everlight Radiology, Mednax Services Inc., USARAD Holdings, Inc., 4ways Healthcare Ltd., and Onrad Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Teleradiology Market by Imaging Techniques (Ultrasound, MRI, X-Ray, CT-Scan, Others), by Mode of Delivery (On-Cloud Delivery, On-Premises Delivery), and by End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Imaging Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the teleradiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 17.51 billion by 2030.

Teleradiology is a branch of telemedicine/e-health that focuses on digital radiology. This service helps overcome the time and distance barrier for transmitting the radiological image. Teleradiology is one of the fastest-growing segments in the field of telemedicine.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global teleradiology market are:

Virtual Radiologic Corporation

HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd

USARAD Holdings, Inc

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

Everlight Radiology

Mednax Services Inc

4ways Healthcare Ltd

Onrad Inc

Cybernet Medical Corporation

RamSoft, Inc

Market Drivers

The global teleradiology market is estimated to experience significant growth in the global market. Overall, the market growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, growing urbanization and constant innovation in technologies also contribute to market expansion. Rapid digital interface innovations using cloud technology, AI, and telecommunications services have been one of the major driving factors that encourage market growth.

The global teleradiology market has been analyzed from four perspectives: imaging techniques, mode of delivery, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Imaging Techniques Segmentation’

Various imaging techniques can be used in teleradiology, such as:

Ultrasound

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), X-ray

CT-scan (Computed Tomography)

Others (PET (Positron Emission Tomography)

SPECT (Single photon emission computerized tomography), mammography, etc.)

X-ray leads the market with the largest revenue share. This technique is considered a fundamental method for diagnosing osteoporosis, fractures, dental imaging, chest imaging, etc. Thus, the segment growth can be attributed to the advantages of X-ray techniques, such as convenience in use and less cost. At the same time, CT-scan (Computed Tomography) is an emerging segment in terms of revenue share due to the growing demands. This technique offers faster results with better image resolution, fueling the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global teleradiology market is collective in:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America leads the global market with the largest revenue share. It is expected to retain its lead during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be due to the large geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic illnesses, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the increase in government initiatives and the presence of key market players further accelerate market development. Europe holds the second position in terms of revenue share in this market because of its developed healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of teleradiology, and continuous adoption of advanced technologies.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for teleradiology. Market growth in the Asia Pacific can be owed to the growing adoption of advanced and innovative technology, expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, growing unmet needs, and the large rural population. Thus, these factors contribute to market development in the Asia Pacific.

