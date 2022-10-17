Biosolids Market Poised to Reach over US$1.9Bn Toward 2025 End: Fairfield Market Research

Global Biosolids Market Registering a Healthy Growth of 4.7% Between 2021 and 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosolids continue to find application across the key areas like agriculture, and land reclamation. Growing perception about biosolids as a potentially sustainable waste management solution will drive steady adoption in the near future. Global biosolids market registered the revenue worth US$1.4 Bn in the year 2018 and is expected to surpass the valuation of US$1.9 Bn by the end of 2025. As indicated by a new Fairfield Market Research study, there has been growing inclusion of biosolids management in the circular economy model over the recent past. With a greater number of governments from across the world backing biosolids management programs, the report anticipates a promising growth outlook for biosolids market. Rising regulatory pressure regarding wastewater and sewage treatment and management, and waste disposal further complement the growth of biosolids market, says the report. Critically growing need to phase out landfilling is likely to serve as a pivotal factor favouring the expansion of biosolids market.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-biosolids-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

During 2021 – 2025, biosolids market size in terms of revenue will see around 4.7% expansion

Agricultural industry remains at the forefront of demand generation with more than 60% market share

Demand for Class A and Class A(EQ) biosolids accounts for over 50% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The known advantages of biosolids for agricultural lands, mining and landscaping sites, forests, and several other land reclamation sites drive considerably high revenue to global biosolids market. Land application remains the key area of application and agriculture industry at the forefront of demand generation with more than 3/5th of the overall market value. The solid nutritive profile of biosolids will continue to underpin growing preference as a soil conditioner, soil replacement product, as well as fertilizer in agricultural land applications. Rising biosolids adoption on the back of a shift away from commercial synthetic fertilizers is expected to drive market penetration in agriculture. On the other hand, the Class A and Class A (EQ) biosolids continue to be the most sought-after classes of biosolids meeting the state and federal prerequisites. The report attributes this scenario to a recent major market shift from Class B to Class A and Class A(EQ) that are likely to account for more than half the overall market value.

Key Report Highlights

Biosolids find the maximum application in agriculture, followed by forestry, and land reclamation, respectively

Class A biosolids recorded a market value share of around 39% in 2019, which is likely to outpace that of Class B, collectively with the Class A(EQ) biosolids

Safe and effectively management of biosolids remains a challenge facing market as they are often produced in large quantities





Insights into Regional Analysis

As the European Union (EU), and the US Government have been holding a close eye on landfilling, and incinerations, these regions have stringent regulatory guidelines regarding the same. Moreover, biosolids have been touted as a valid case for eliminating the use of commercial fertilizers across these regions. This will remain the key factor driving biosolids market growth across Europe, and North America. An increasing number of companies here have also been showcasing interest in forming collaborations with leading fertilizer manufacturers to explore new business opportunities. The US remains a dominant producer with the maximum adoption recorded by land application. The report estimates Europe to remain the prime market, whereas although North America is currently surging ahead of the developing markets, it is more likely that China will outpace North America’s biosolids market in the next few years. With Chinese government’s augmenting investments in sustainable wastewater treatment technologies, and eco-friendly sludge management solutions, China will emerge as one of the most lucrative biosolids market by 2025 end.

Global Biosolids Market Competition

Cleanaway, SUEZ, Veolia, Thames Water, Cambi Group AS, Englobe Corp., and REMONDIS SE & Co. KG., Aries Clean Energy’s

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-biosolids-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2018 US$1.4 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$1.9 Mn CAGR 4.7% Key Players Cleanaway, SUEZ, Veolia, Thames Water, Cambi Group AS, Englobe Corp., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Market Segmentation

Product Coverage

Class A

Class B

Class A (EQ)





Application Coverage

Agriculture

Forestry

Land Reclamation

Misc. (Construction Materials, Energy Generation etc.)

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

SUEZ

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Severn Trent Water

Cambi

Black & Veatch

Cleanaway

Englobe Corporation

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

FCC Group

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com