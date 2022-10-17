Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market to Surpass US$ 7,281.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,464.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market:

Key players involved in market are launching new products to extend their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2021, Royal Philips, a Dutch conglomerate corporation, launched new 1.5-tesla and 3-tesla MRI scanners and software-based workflow enhancements that are designed to enable radiology facilities to operate more efficiently. MR 5300 is a 1.5-tesla scanner that extends to a new scanner the BlueSeal helium-free operation concept. The technology seals helium directly into the magnet, such that BlueSeal scanners do not require helium refills or quench pipes. MR 7700, is a 3-tesla magnet that's designed to be suitable for both clinical and research purposes.

Increase in number of collaborations by market players is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2021, Royal Philips, a Dutch conglomerate corporation collaborated with Disney, an U.S.-based mass media and entertainment conglomerate to improve the healthcare experience of children. The aim of the collaboration is to help reduce fear and anxiety to improve children’s patient experience during MRI process. Philips MRI's ambient experience will display six pieces of original, stylized Disney animation - produced specifically by Disney animators for use in hospitals with clinical advice from Philips. Characters such as Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Marvel's Avengers, Star Wars' Yoda, and others appear in the Disney animation for the first time in a diagnostic setting.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period due to launch of software to support radiologists in MRI-guided procedures is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market. For instance, in November 2019, Qlarity Imaging, a developer of computer-aided breast cancer diagnostic system, announced the launch of a complementary software to support radiologists in MRI-guided procedures.

Among region,North America held a dominant position in the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market, owing to increasing product launches from major manufacturers in the region. For instance, in November 2021, GE Healthcare, a manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals, launched a new 3-tesla scanner called Signa Hero. The scanner has several design innovations to improve radiology operations, including an ultra-wide bore (bore is the cylindrical magnet at the center of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner) and removable table, and all patients can be photographed feet-first to alleviate claustrophobia. The launch of the system is expected to enhance GE Healthcare’s market position.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market include Seimens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Esaote SpA, The InterMed Group, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems Market, By Type: Open Closed

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems Market, By Field Strength: High Field Mid Field Low Field

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



