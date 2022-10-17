Eat & Beyond Eyes Strategic Expansion, Initiates $12.5 Million Offering

The Company will use this capital to add to and drive the success of its portfolio, leveraging the continued growth of the plant-based and alternative protein sector

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on food technology and the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, announced on October 11, 2022 that it has initiated an at-the-market offering of its common shares for proceeds of up to $12.5 million, to be distributed exclusively by Research Capital Corporation.



Eat & Beyond's portfolio spans a broad cross-section of the sector including consumer products, food service, technology, and more. This includes plant-based protein, dairy alternatives, adaptogenic beverages, cultured meat and milk, cellular agriculture technology, supplements, sustainable packaging, and more.

“There is significant innovation taking place in the food sector, which has the unique distinction of being a sector that every person on the planet interacts with daily; we all have to eat, and consequently, it is something that matters to everyone,” said Eat & Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. “Eat & Beyond was created to give retail investors, who may be everyday accredited or non-accredited individuals, access to participate in the growth of the early stage companies in this important sector that they otherwise may not be able to invest in.”

Eat & Beyond makes equity investments in companies following rigorous assessment by its team of advisors and industry experts, and also works closely with select portfolio companies with the goal of rapidly accelerating their growth.

“We believe that this sector has the potential to continue to deliver strong returns, above and beyond what the broader market will see, while at the same time help to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future," added Aucoin. “We are encouraged by the progress of a number of our current portfolio companies that are growing revenue, increasing product distribution, and making significant progress on both product and corporate development.”

Subscribe to updates from Eat & Beyond at https://eatandbeyond.com/

-##-

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (“Eat & Beyond”) ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

Find Eat & Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries, please contact: Info@EatandBeyond.com

For further information, please contact Michael Aucoin at Info@EatandBeyond.com or (604) 416-4099

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (together, “forward‐looking statements”). Such forward‐looking statements may include but are not limited to the sales of Common Shares under the Distribution Agreement, the amount of proceeds and the use of proceeds from such sales, the Company’s plan of distribution as set out in the Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference therein that may not be based on historical fact. Forward‐looking information includes statements that may relate to our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, capital expenditures, financing and other information that is not historical information. These statements appear in a number of different places in this prospectus and can often be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects”, “expects”, “intends”, “believes”, “plans”, “will”, “could”, “may”, or their negatives or other comparable words. Such forward‐looking information is necessarily based on estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Annual Information Form and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at https://www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



