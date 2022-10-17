Major Franklin Mining Inc. Shareholder Pens Account of Bolivia Visit

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, NV, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now that machinery has begun arriving at the mine in Yuyo, operations for Franklin Mining (OTC Pink: FMNJ) inch ever closer to churning earth and extracting the gold within. With real production set to begin any day, a major shareholder paid a visit to the potential mining locations in both the Yuyo and San Ramon areas.

Eric Gemelli, a shareholder of Franklin Mining for more than five years, spent two weeks in Bolivia, meeting with personnel and touring the mines. Throughout his visit he met VP of Operations Fernando Freudenthal, geologist Dr. Michael Biste, as well as engineers, legal counsel, miners, and the head of the Cooperatives.

He independently verified contracts and procedural plans to ensure a smooth operation once ground has been broken. To read more about his experience, visit

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11MtR5bWNTXM1EYYrYQQLI6krIoG80m-n/view?usp=sharing

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.