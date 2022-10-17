Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is Expected to Hit US$ 7,103.0 Mn by 2027 | Arm Holdings, CEVA, Silvaco

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report from Coherent Market Insights, titled "Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a detailed analysis of the global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market. The report evaluates the market based on demand, application information, price trends, historical and projected market data, and company shares of the top industries by geography. The study looks at the most recent changes in the market and how they may affect other industries. Along with analysing market dynamics, significant demand and price indicators, and the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models, it also conducts a market analysis.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market was valued at US$ 4,111.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to surpass US$ 7,103.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

In order to provide a feasibility assessment, manufacturing cost structures, and service offerings, this new global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market study uses in-depth industry intelligence. We have highly skilled researchers and analysts that are committed to providing superior analyses and plans to hasten the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) industry's expansion on a global scale. Major players active in the global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market are also covered in this study along with company information, latest developments, revenue, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion plans. Segmentation of the market by product type, application, and geographic location is also covered in research reports, along with regional market sizes for each kind and application.

Overview:

The arrangement of an IC unit, cell, or chip is referred to as semiconductor IP (intellectual property). Typically, it is created with the intention of licencing and use across many semiconductor designs. However, for System on Chip architectures, where there is a common microprocessor and other system capabilities, semiconductor IP has grown in significance. Pre-designed IP cores are evolving into a useful supply of IP for system-on-chip designs as a result. Reusable designs, hard and soft standard libraries, and designs are all included. A digital SIP, hard form, licence, royalties, and an online catalogue are also included. Few major international businesses presently control the majority of the market.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario offers a forecast study of the various business expansion tactics used by the competitors. The news stories covered in this part provide insightful information at various stages while staying current with business and involving stakeholders in the economic discussion. The competitive environment includes press releases or news of the businesses categorised as Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, and Partnership, New Product Launch and Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, and Expansion. The information gathered from all the news sources enables the vendor to identify market insufficiencies and rivals' strengths and weaknesses, giving them information they may use to improve their goods and services.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, CEVA, Inc., Rambus Incorporated, Silvaco Inc., Intel Corporation, eMemory Technology Inc., Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.), VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Open-Silicon, Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Faraday Technology Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), Cobham Gaisler AB, Arasan Chip Systems Inc., HDL Design House, Mixel Inc., and TDK Corporation (InvenSense).

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Design IP:

‣ Processor IP

‣ Interface IP

‣ Memory IP

‣ Other IP (D/A and A/D Converter)

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Revenue Source:

‣ Royalty

‣ Licensing

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By IP Core:

‣ Soft Core

‣ Hard Core

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By End User:

‣ IDMS

‣ Foundries

‣ OSATS

‣ Others

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Industry Vertical:

‣ Consumer Electronics

‣ Telecom

‣ Automotive

‣ Healthcare

‣ Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Global Trends:

It offers growth rates for important manufacturers active in the global market for Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) . Additionally, it provides production and capacity analysis, where marketing pricing trends, production value, and capacity of the global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) industry are covered.

Drivers:

The semiconductor IP market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than average during the forecast period due to an increase in licencing of new products throughout the semiconductor sector to acquire intellectual rights and protect technology.

Over the course of the forecast period, the semiconductor IP market is anticipated to rise in tandem with the rising use of consumer electronics brought on by a growing population and the elevated need for AI chips in data centres to boost efficiency.



The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath:

The COVID-19 pandemic's start has cast a shadow on the market for semiconductor intellectual property's growth prospects. The prospects of the market have been considerably impacted by the pandemic-caused delay or stoppage of shipments, including waterway and air freight transit. Positively, when limitations are loosened, the market is regaining its pre-pandemic vigour.

Key Takeaways:

• The increasing electrification of various industries and the rising number of product launches are expected to cause the semiconductor IP market to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. For instance, to continue the development of 5G RF (radio-frequency) front-end devices with faster cellular speeds, GlobalFoundaries, a semi-conductor manufacturing firm in the U.S., renewed its agreement with Qualcomm Global Trading PTE in September 2021.

• By extending their perspective, the Asia Pacific area has surpassed other regions to dominate the worldwide semiconductor IP market, driven by rising FDIs (Foreign Direct Investments) in the automotive industry and an expanding number of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Key Report Pointers & Highlights:

• In which appropriate, authenticated market size information and data in terms of value and volume with statistically validated analyses of historical, current, and projected industry trends.

• The industry's primary and indirect influencing factors, as well as anticipated future industry-related rationales.

• Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis.

• A thorough list of important customers and consumers, broken down by regions and applications.

• Supply chain and value chain analysis, as well as scenarios for horizontal and vertical integration.

• Overview of the most important marketing tactics and sales channels used in the market.

• Analysis of the manufacturing and production cost structure, including labour cost, raw material costs, and other manufacturing expenses, where applicable.

