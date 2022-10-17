Head Up Display Market Size Expected to Reach USD$ 7.1 billion with CAGR of 24.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The major driving factor in the Head Up Display Market is increased investments in the aerospace sector during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Head Up Display Market size is forecast to reach $ 7.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.5% during 2021-2026. The growth of the Head Up Display Market is mainly attributed to increased vehicular traffic and growing production of aircrafts. For instance, revenue from aircrafts exports increased from $143.17 billion in 2017 to $156.61 billion in 2019 for the U.S. The Head Up Display Market is anticipated to immensely benefit from emergence of smart devices such as Garmin Head up Display (HUD) and SmartView Synthetic Vision, which has further elevated demand for head up displays. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15630/head-up-display-hud-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Head Up Display Market highlights the following areas -

• Key players including BAE Systems, Thales Group, Bosch, Nippon Seiki and Continental accounted for around 30% of the total market share in 2020, with contracts and partnerships being adopted as key strategies.

• The major driving factor in the Head Up Display Market is increased investments in the aerospace sector during the forecast period. In this sector, head up displays are being deployed to aid pilots and drivers in estimating the path and navigation and thereby enhancing flight and driver control and steering through synthetic vision systems. This has compelled manufacturers to integrate advanced features such as head-up display with Liquid crystal displays and digital micromirror device which improve Display luminance.

• Head up displays are being majorly deployed in small and mid-size aircrafts owing to their compactness, high accuracy sensors and cost efficient relay optics that are used to project the HUD image to the pilot. This has driven demand for projector units which hold the largest market share of around 28% in the components segment.

• North America is the largest market for Head Up Displays, accounting for around 37% of the global market share in 2020 owing to increased demand for precise situational awareness in military aircrafts. The head up displays deploy an algorithm to calculate the optimum flare maneuver required for ensuring a smooth landing on the runway. This feature helps pilots avoid stressful maneuvers on unfamiliar sloped runways or during nighttime approach landings.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15630



Segmental Analysis:

• Optical waveguide head up displays is a major segment, accounting for around 56% in the Head Up Display market globally in 2020. They find application in the aviation sector owing to the advantages they offer in terms of data projection, easy installation and cost efficiency. In recent years, increased investments in the aerospace sector globally have fuelled demand for head up displays for aircraft steering and instrument landing systems.

• One of the significant growth factors for the Head Up Display market is the deployment of HUDs in civil aircrafts and passenger vehicles. The aviation segment for the Head Up Display market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026.

• North America holds a dominant share of 37% in the head up display market in 2020, which can be attributed to increased investments in the aerospace sector. According to the Aerospace Industries Association, aerospace exports in U.S. have increased by 26% from $113 billion in 2012 to $154 billion in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Head Up Display Industry are -

1. AE Systems

2. Thales Group

3. Nippon Seiki

4. Visteon

5. Bosch

Click on the following link to buy the Head Up Display Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15630



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

Aerospace and Defence Head-Up Display Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19598/aerospace-and-defence-head-up-display-market.html

B. Head Up Display Augmented Reality Device Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16359/head-up-display-augmented-reality-device-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062