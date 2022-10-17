Filling Equipment Market Key Competitors, SWOT Analysis, Business pportunities, Trend Analysis 2021-2030

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical products have led the manufacturing companies to increase the speed of their lines

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global filling equipment market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study.

The global filling equipment market size is expected to reach $23,499.4 million in 2027, from $17,820.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Filling equipment are the machines used for filling solid, semi-solid and liquid form of products in the holding containers such as box, bag, pouch or bottle. Filling equipment is convenient for large scale filling of the containers at high speed and with accurate measurement. A large scale production of any material or substance generally takes a lot of time to be filled in the containers. However, filling machines make this work easy, fast and with greater accuracy.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Filling Equipment market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By Sales Type

• New Machinery

• Spare Parts

By Process Type

• Manual

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

o Rotary feeding system

o Straight line feeding system

By Product Type

• Solid

• Semi-solid

• Liquid

By End-user Industry

• Food

• Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care

• Chemical

Key Market Players Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Coesia S.p.A, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, Krones AG, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Salzgitter AG (KHS Group), Scholle IPN, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tetra Laval International S.A.



