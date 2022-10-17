Baby Carriers Market Size is Expected to Reach $ 1,120.2 Million by 2027 - Allied Market Research

Baby Carriers Market Size

global baby carriers market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, sales channel and region

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Carriers Market by Product Type, Price Point and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the baby carriers market size was $987.2 million in 2019, and is projected reach $1,120.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Global Key Players:

Some of the major players profiled for in the baby carriers market analysis includes Babybjorn AB, Boba, Inc., Clevrplus Carriers, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Infantino, LLC., Lillebaby, LLC, The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc., Twingo, LLC, Solly Baby, Soul Slings

Get Sample Copy of the Research: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9504

Baby carriers is the exercise of carrying toddler or baby through the use of a baby wrap, sling, or other style carrier. Baby carriers promotes breast feeding, bonding, and healthy infant development. Moreover, baby carriers is becoming great option for parents while travelling as it provides greater convenience and maneuverability to parents while walking in crowd. Furthermore, wearing baby carriers helps in prevention of flat head syndrome, promotes digestion and also helps in their physical development of health.

Moreover, availability of light weight baby carrier, breathable fabrics carrier further adds convenience to both parents and babies. In addition, feature like soft structured baby carriers which can be worn on front, back and hips is providing multiple options for the parents. Thus, multiple benefits offered by baby carriers including but not limited to convenience, comfortability and better maneuverability drives the baby carriers market growth.

Within the baby carrier industry, though purchase decision are primarily based on word-of-mouth among friends, peers or family members, however, social media marketing are gaining huge traction amongst the millennial parents. With increased digitalization and internet becoming useful source to impart product knowledge engaged players in the baby carrier market can strategize on advertising and promoting their products on various social media platforms. Active players in the industry are now promoting their products on social media platforms to impart awareness as well as differentiating features such as safety, comfort, ease, and convenience about their product offerings.

Request Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9504

The covid-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the global baby carriers market. Engaged players have witnessed widespread disruptions in supply chains. Furthermore, the demand for baby carriers is likely to taper owing to restricted movement in travel and tourism. Nevertheless, the market is likely to stabilize in the upcoming two years.

The global baby carriers market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, sales channel and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into wrap, sling, backpack carriers and buckle carrier. On the basis of price point, the global market is bifurcated into mass and premium. By sales channel the market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online sales channels and others. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region.

Key Findings Of The Study

By region, North America dominates in terms of global baby carriers market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By product type, the buckle carrier segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; and is expected to grow with robust CAGR in the upcoming years.

By price point, the mass segment accounted for about four-fifth market share of the baby carriers market in 2019; however, the premium segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/477ad045457660535734871d48af8ba4

Similar Reports:

Stand Mixer Market

Baby Feeding Bottles Market