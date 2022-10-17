The Office of Exposition Park Management and SBJCT Co present Sleigh LA a first-of-its-kind experience in Los Angeles!

Save The Date

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Office of Exposition Park Management and SBJCT Co is excited to present Sleigh LA, a first-of-its-kind experience bringing together the city’s diverse community to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of Los Angeles. The event will be family friendly and community centered, creating memorable holiday experiences for all to enjoy. Taking place at Exposition State Park, one of Los Angeles' most vibrant and active destination, Sleigh LA will feature Christmas Trees sales and giveaways,ice skating rinks, a unique seasonal market, photo opportunities with Santa, holiday-themed events, live music, outdoor movies, and much more. Sleigh LA will take place at Exposition Park (700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037) and will run from December 15 to December 23.

“We are thrilled to host the inaugural Sleigh LA event at Exposition Park! Exposition Park is a cherished destination for arts, culture, education, sports, and entertainment in Los Angeles. Sleigh LA will create a space to celebrate community, diversity, and the holiday season.”- Vanessa Esparza, Acting General Manager, Office of Exposition Park Management.

For full information on Sleigh LA and programming, visit www.sleighla.com. Stay connected to Sleigh LA on their Website, Facebook, and Instagram. Join the conversation using the hashtag #SleighLA



About SBJCT

With over two decades of live event experience, SBJCT brings an unparalleled perspective to the live events industry. Through our experience on the ground as well as ongoing growth with key industry drivers, the SBJCT team provides a holistic approach to event production and management.

To learn more about SBJCT visit us at www.sbjct.co

About The Office of Exposition Park Management

Situated on 152-acre site at the edge of downtown Los Angeles, Exposition Park is home to the California Science Center, the California African American Museum, Natural History Museum of LA County, EXPO Center, the Banc of California Stadium, the Los Angele Memorial Coliseum and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (opening in 2025). The Office of Exposition Park’s (OEPM) is a department within the State of California’s Natural Resources Agency. Its mission is to provide access to a beautiful and enriching Exposition Park community for all, by delivering a safe, clean environment through public safety, parking operations and land use management. To learn more about Exposition Park visit us at www.expositionpark.ca.gov.