Cloud Security Posture Management Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Reduction in IT infrastructure visibility, surge in configuration errors in cloud infrastructure, lack of efficient security tools & processes to manage cloud-based environments, and integration of DevSecOps and threat intelligence to boost global cloud security posture management market growth. Surge in internet penetration and increase in adoption of cloud technology by various verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing during the COVID-19 favourably impacted the growth of the global market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud security posture management market generated $4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4 billion Market Size in 2031 $15.2 billion CAGR 14.5% No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments Covered Offering, cloud service model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Drivers Reduction of visibility in the IT infrastructure Surge in configuration errors in cloud infrastructure Opportunities Lack of efficient security tools and processes to manage cloud-based environments Persistent developments in cloud security capabilities such as easy integration of DevSecOps and threat intelligence Restrains lack of awareness of cloud resources Lack of skilled expertise

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global cloud security posture management market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Lockdowns resulted in the increased internet penetration among people as more and more jobs were switched to work from home procedures. Thus, there was an increased need for cloud security, which positively impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, advancements in cloud security capabilities are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cloud security posture management market based on offering, cloud service model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on cloud service model, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global cloud security posture management market report include Atos Group, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Lookout Inc., McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Oracle corporation, Sophos Group PLC., Trend Micro Inc., VMware, Inc., and ZScaler.

The report analyzes these key players in the global cloud security posture management market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

