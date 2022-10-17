Award Winning Marketing Agency, Advertise Purple, is Named Fastest Growing Company By Inc. Magazine for the Fifth Year Running

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, California, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2011, Advertise Purple has been the leader in the affiliate marketing industry and has accumulated an impressive list of prestigious awards, as well as now being named ‘Fastest Growing Privately-Held Company’ by Inc. Magazine for five years in a row.

Inc. Magazine is America’s main source of news and information within the business world and publishes its top 500 fastest growing companies of the 5000 selected (out of approximately 35 million privately held companies currently operating in America), in their coveted September issue.

With Advertise Purple’s annual growth rate of 394% and after delivering over three billion dollars in sales for clients, it is no surprise that unlike other advertising or marketing agencies that don’t even make the list, they have been given the number one spot yet again.

Their CEO and founder Kyle Mitnick, explains how he has led Advertise Purple to the top:

“What an honor to make this list for the fifth consecutive year. Since the early days at Advertise Purple, we’ve made a concerted effort to push the boundaries of what is possible in our ecosystem. Today, we get to celebrate those decisions and reflect on our successes. Tomorrow, we center ourselves and return to delivering unparalleled service for our brands.”

Delivering Results For Clients

Dedicated to continuing their impressive streak (that no other affiliate management OPM has ever accomplished), Advertise Purple aims to generate further growth by maintaining their focus on:

Their Proprietary Machine Learning Sales Technology, Purply – Created by the team at Advertise Purple, this is their go-to affiliate tracking software that provides an automated affiliate program management system to view affiliate recruitment that is customized for your business and can optimize strategies for your program in seconds.

The Success and Development of Individual Team Members – Their leadership team is always searching for new ways to build up and support their team through leadership seminars, company retreats, and by using an aggressive approach to promote within, as well as boosting team morale through group outings like team dinners, bowling nights, and trips to local sports events.

Their status as a Platinum Partner with Rakuten Advertising – As Rakuten Advertising is currently one of the biggest affiliate networks in the world, Advertise Purple wants to maintain their Platinum Partnership to ensure future success for their clients.

Developed without large amounts of VC or Angel Investor money, Advertise Purple and their committed team have always worked tirelessly to serve their clients by providing them with proven strategies, industry leading affiliate management tools, and helping them create close affiliate relationships.

Even with all their awards and success, their team is determined to keep accelerating growth and will continue to invest in technology and forge new partnerships to become Inc. Magazine’s ‘Fastest Growing Privately-Held Company’ for the sixth year in a row.

Check out the blog at their website that has all the latest industry tips and tricks on a range of subjects that can help your company or boost your brand, such as, guides to help you understand affiliates, how to build your network or to read further details on how they’ve become one of the fastest growing companies in America.

To find out more about Advertise Purple or to learn further information on their affiliate tracking software, Purply, as well as how their award-winning affiliate strategy can help your company, please visit their website at advertisepurple.com.

