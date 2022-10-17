SRAX Releases the Highly Anticipated Deal Center Feature on the Sequire Platform

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, has announced the release of the Deal Center feature on Sequire, its SaaS platform. The Deal Center is a comprehensive market intelligence tool that utilizes machine learning to help issuers understand the day-to-day activity of the financing transactions they completed, and it helps them predict the outcome of entering into financings with specific investors.



While other Sequire features, such as the Dashboard and Participants, allows issuers to see shareholder information and track movement of their stock, the Deal Center expands on Sequire’s offerings, providing a way for companies to utilize artificial intelligence by tracking what investors do with their shares after the company makes a deal with them.

In an effort to raise capital to finance their operation, companies often create deals to “sell” to individual investors, funds, or a combination thereof. Those investors move the shares they own to different custodians. The Deal Center exists to record the movement of those shares and predict the activity of these investors.

Prior to entering into a financing, issuers can enter a potential financing transaction into the Deal Center Prediction Mode. Once the deal is entered and the potential investors are identified, the system will predict how long each investor will hold their position and what price they may sell the shares. The deal can then be optimized to identify the investors who should be removed from the transaction to yield the best outcome for the issuer.

“Previous behavior is a key indicator of what an investor will do in the future. We created this feature to give issuers better insights into important financial information prior to moving forward with a deal. Once the deal has commenced, we want to know what those investors are doing day-to-day, and Deal Center allows that to happen. Entering a deal with Deal Center gives insights to the company which have not been available in the past,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

