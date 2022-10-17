NeuroSigma Announces Commercial Launch of The Monarch eTNS® System for the Treatment of Pediatric ADHD at Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

New co-pay program will increase access to the Monarch eTNS® System for commercially insured children ages 7 – 12 with a diagnosis of ADHD

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company, today announced the commercial launch of The Monarch eTNS System at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) in Toronto. The launch includes a new co-pay program that will allow commercially insured children between the ages of 7 – 12 with an Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnosis to obtain the Monarch eTNS® System and the first month’s supply of disposable NS-2 electric patches for $100. The co-pay for each additional month of patches will be $40.



The Monarch eTNS System is a bioelectronic medical device that uses external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. In 2019, the Monarch eTNS System became the first-ever medical device cleared by FDA for treating pediatric ADHD. NeuroSigma’s new Pediatric Care Co-Pay Program is the next step in commercializing the Monarch eTNS System, with the goal of making eTNS therapy available to a substantially greater number of children diagnosed with ADHD.

“NeuroSigma’s mission is to facilitate access to eTNS therapy for the millions of children worldwide struggling with ADHD,” said Dr. Colin Kealey, President of NeuroSigma. “Our new Pediatric Care Co-Pay Program is an important milestone towards achieving this goal and will significantly increase the affordability of our therapy for eligible patients and their caregivers in the United States.”

“Given emerging shortages of leading ADHD medications in the United States, the launch of a non-drug alternative to potentially addictive pharmaceutical stimulants is even more imperative in expanding long-term therapeutic options”, added Dr. Ian Cook, NeuroSigma’s Chief Medical Officer.

Attendees of the 2022 AACAP conference can learn more about the Monarch eTNS System and the Pediatric Care Co-Pay Program by visiting NeuroSigma’s booth 312 at the conference. Families interested in the Monarch can call NeuroSigma’s patient hub at 877-765-7660 or simply have their physician complete the Monarch eTNS Prescription Form and fax it to the indicated number.

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients' lives. The company is commercializing the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch and NeuroSigma’s TNS platform include a wide spectrum of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, such as ADHD, drug-resistant epilepsy, and depression. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit www.neurosigma.com. For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit www.monarch-etns.com.

Contact:

Colin Kealey, M.D., President of NeuroSigma at CKealey@neurosigma.com