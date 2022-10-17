Thankful and Gorgias Partner and Offer Ecommerce Brands Customer Service AI With an Exclusive Automation Starter Pack

New Partnership Enables Ecommerce Brands to Leverage the Best AI Automated Customer Service Through a Centralized Helpdesk

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thankful, the leader in AI-powered written customer service automation, has struck a strategic partnership with Gorgias, the #1 helpdesk for ecommerce used by over 10,000 online merchants, it was announced today by Ted Mico, Founder and CEO of Thankful.

Leveraging Thankful within Gorgias increases brands' ability to support more inbound customer requests across all text-based channels. Thankful's AI Agent can quickly resolve large volumes of tickets with consistency and ease: scaling to take on hypergrowth, seasonal spikes, and unprecedented ticket influxes. It alleviates pressure on agents and reduces their workload while simultaneously decreasing ticket queues.

To further expedite Thankful and Gorgias' quick and seamless implementation process, Thankful is now offering an AI Agent Starter Pack for Gorgias brands so they can harness the power of AI in a matter of days. The AI Agent Starter Pack includes automated resolution of the ecommerce industry's top 3 contact reasons - track order, cancel order, and return order - and is fully customizable to brands' voice, policies, and procedures.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gorgias as, together, we can offer the best-in-class customer service for all ecommerce brands," said Mico.

"Delivering exceptional customer experiences is a combined effort. Having partners like Thankful enables our shared merchants to be more efficient and spend more time building relationships. With this integration, merchants have all the necessary tools to personalize customer experiences and support at scale." said Philippe Roireau, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Gorgias.

Dedicated to solving the post-purchase needs of customers, Thankful's AI is pre-trained for retail and ecommerce customer service. As a result, it achieves a high level of nuanced understanding and is capable of fully resolving over 50 types of service requests. Acting as an extension of a brand's customer service team, Thankful's interactions are all captured and centralized by Gorgias - just like every other customer engagement.

Gorgias' customer support platform was built specifically for fast-growing online merchants; enabling scalability for brands on Shopify, Magento, and Bigcommerce. To help agents work more efficiently, Gorgias offers seamless integrations with top ecommerce apps, true omnichannel management, and centralizes all data and customer conversations in one place.

About Thankful

Thankful is an AI Solution dedicated to solving the post-purchase needs of customers, enabling brands to thrive in a customer-centric world by leading with service first. Trusted by the world's leading retail brands Thankful's AI works within every major helpdesk to route, tag, translate, identify sentiment, and fully resolve large volumes of issues across all written channels - email, chat, social, in-app, and SMS.

About Gorgias

Gorgias is the #1 helpdesk for eCommerce. It transforms your customer support from painful to exceptional. Over 10,000 merchants manage all of their customer service in a unified platform integrated with Shopify and their favorite apps. Developed with Automation and Monetization at its core, Gorgias builds your brand with each customer interaction.

Contact Information:

Tim Hicks

tim@thankful.ai



Related Images











Image 1: Thankful and Gorgias Partnership









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment