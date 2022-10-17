Yolk Partners With Stan's Donuts & Coffee on a Collaborative Brunch Dish

Iconic Chicago brands, Yolk and Stan's Donuts & Coffee, partner up to create a donut-inspired brunch dish.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22 and 23, Yolk will be serving up a Stan's donut-inspired dish, Stan's Toffee Donut French Toast. The Fall-themed dish will consist of two fresh Stan's toffee donuts made into french toast, then stuffed with a house-made mascarpone toffee filling, and served with warm syrup. The special limited edition dish will be available at all nine Chicagoland Yolk locations until supplies last.

"We love supporting Chicago brands and felt like a partnership with Yolk was a no-brainer," said Stan's founder and CEO, Rich Labriola. "Our toffee cake donut is one of the most popular and we knew it would lend itself perfectly for a collaboration. We can't wait to share the 'Toffee Donut French Toast' with Chicagoans."

Constantly pushing the envelope with new and creative brunch dishes, specialty juices and its own private-label premium coffee in urban, upscale settings, Yolk is known for its delicious breakfast and lunch fare. Yolk's menu includes signature specialty dishes like eggs benedict, gourmet five-egg rolled omelets, a wide range of skillets and scramblers, pancakes, frittatas, crepes and many more scrumptious options, like the Breakfast Mac & Cheese, from the brand's inventive Test Kitchen joining the menu on a regular basis.

"I am very excited to be able to partner with Stan's Donut & Coffee!", said Taki Kastanis, CEO and Founder of Yolk. "Nothing like two great Chicago brands working together to create something delicious for our home city."

About Yolk

Founded by Taki Kastanis in 2006, Yolk has rapidly expanded to 16 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Texas and South Florida. Each one beloved by locals and tourists alike, Yolk is continuously expanding to be able to serve each and every community possible. Rated "Best Breakfast" by Zagat, Yolk's menu features a balanced mix of upscale breakfast and lunch items guests would expect to find on the menu, as well as a range of deliciously innovative creations. The Yolk experience goes far beyond what's on the plate - bringing creativity to the kitchen. Yolk's team is dedicated to making each guest's experience unique, personable and one that makes them hungry for more. For more information about Yolk, visit www.eatyolk.com, download the Yolk app, or connect with Yolk on Instagram and Facebook.

About Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Stan's Donuts & Coffee serves up freshly made donuts of extraordinary flavors and textures and an excellent cup of joe. Master baker Rich Labriola of Labriola Baking Company opened the first Stan's Donuts & Coffee in Chicago in 2014, the result of a friendship and partnership with Stan Berman, founder of the iconic Los Angeles shop that bears his name. Since then, Stan's has grown to 16 shops in the Chicago area, serving a vast array of award-winning donuts, coffee, dunkable cookies, specialty drinks and whimsical experiences. Stan's ships nationwide via Goldbelly and doles out sweet rewards to its devoted fans via the Stan's Loyalty App. For more, visit stansdonuts.com and follow Stan's on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Gianluca Pesce

Director of Marketing & Communications

gianluca.pesce@eatyolk.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment