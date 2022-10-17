ibex Continues to Raise the Standard for Career Development and Employee Experience for Call Centers in Honduras

HR Manager Fernando Velasquez Wins ibex Country Manager Award for Leadership

/EIN News/ -- TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its continued investment in employee development and commitment to providing the best employee experience and career opportunities in Honduras. Since opening its client service center in Tegucigalpa in 2021, ibex has helped hundreds of employees gain valuable skills and advance their career.



ibex also announced that Fernando Velasquez, Human Resources Manager at ibex Honduras, won the company’s Country Manager Award (CMA). The ibex CMAs are a global award program that recognizes outstanding leadership and achievement. Velasquez was one of the first employees hired by ibex in Honduras and has been a driving force behind launching the site, transitioning all hourly employees to permanent status and establishing world-class HR processes and practices.

“Many of the world’s leading brands trust ibex to deliver amazing customer experiences, and we are committed to providing our employees the best experience, training, and opportunities to succeed and advance their careers,” said Luis Anleu, Director of Operations – Honduras, ibex. “I am so proud of the many employees who joined ibex, developed their skills and have been promoted. There are dozens of employees who experienced little development opportunity at other BPOs, but were able to develop their skills and earn promotions at ibex. ibex is different. We take great pride in the fact that more than 85 percent of ibex managers in our region began their careers as agents and worked their way up.”

Of the many employees who are thriving at ibex Honduras, here are three examples:

Maria Gonzalez joined ibex one year ago as a Quality Assurance Supervisor and was promoted to Operations Manager. Gonzalez said, “With my previous employer, I felt stuck as there was no growth. I felt like I was good at what I did and was ready for the next step. When I first heard about ibex coming to Honduras, what caught my attention the most was all the growth and plans for expansion. I knew that the extra push I was looking for in my career was here so I left my comfort zone and moved to ibex -- and I have no regrets whatsoever. What I love the most about ibex is the awesome work culture we have.”

Francisco Lopez also joined ibex one year ago as a Team Manager and was promoted to Operations Manager. Lopez said, “I really liked ibex’s growth plans for the country since that meant promotions would be a recurring event happening within the company. No task is too big or too difficult since here, at ibex, we got each other’s back. The leadership teams care for everyone. That’s what makes me so proud to be part of leadership, since I feel there is truly a positive impact on the rest of the team’s general sentiment within their work.”

Christian Andino joined ibex in November of 2021 as a Team Manager and was promoted to Senior Team Manager. Andino said, “ibex has a fantastic workplace and environment. We have a lot of fun engagement activities that make us a unique and original workplace. ibex is always looking for constant improvement in all areas to keep our employees happy. Joining ibex was the best choice I could have made.”



Named Best Workplace in Central America and The Caribbean in 2021 by Great Place to Work, ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits, including full private medical insurance. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.

ibex announced in September plans to hire 500 new customer service agents in Honduras to service several new client projects. To join the winning ibex team, job seekers are encouraged to stop by the ibex offices at Novacentro Mall (7th floor) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or go to this link to apply online. Follow @ibexhonduras on Instagram and Facebook.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

