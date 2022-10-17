Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation Embarks on New Awareness Campaign in Tandem With Waste Reduction Week in Canada

Campaign is a first for ABCRC brand, will target all Albertans and focus on awareness and recycling education

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off the start of Waste Reduction Week in Canada, Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation (ABCRC or the Corporation) is excited to announce the launch of a new awareness campaign, targeting Albertans of all ages with the intent of highlighting ABCRC’s critical role in the Albertan recycling ecosystem.



A not-for-profit first established in 1995, ABCRC has been the environmental steward for the responsible recycling of non-refillable beverage containers in the province, successfully diverting over 2 billion beverage containers annually from Alberta landfills. ABCRC is the steward for beverage manufacturers in Alberta to collect, transport, process and ensure an effective end of life, preferably one that feeds a circular economy, for beverage containers.

ABCRC is embarking on this awareness campaign to step out from behind the scenes, introduce themselves to Albertans and ensure consumers understand the important role the Corporation plays in keeping Alberta beautiful. This campaign will see a combination of traditional media relations efforts combined with digital marketing and a multi-channel advertising campaign to help raise awareness for ABCRC and the important work they do.

“We could not be more excited to be sharing our story with Albertans,” said Guy West, President and CEO, ABCRC. “With potential changes to recycling coming to the province in the coming years with a new Extended Producer Responsibility regulation being announced earlier this month by the government, we thought it was past time that we introduce ourselves to consumers and explain the role that we have played for over 25 years, on behalf of beverage manufacturers, in ensuring beverage containers are recycled and don’t end up in Albertan landfills.”

The Corporation operates the largest deposit-based beverage container collection system in Canada based on the number of material types and the quantity of beverage containers recovered. In 2021 alone, ABCRC processed a record 2.1 billion beverage containers, diverting 90,502,320 kilograms away from Alberta’s landfills.

ABCRC is committed to continuing to develop and promote innovative solutions to ensure beverage containers are recycled in an efficient and responsible manner in Alberta. To learn more about the Corporation, please visit www.abcrc.com.

About Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation



Founded in 1995 as the agent for beverage manufacturers in Alberta to collect and process beverage containers, ABCRC remains committed to achieving a high recovery rate and a high recycling rate of non-refillable beverage containers.

ABCRC is pleased to support implementing a sustainable circular economy for Alberta in a strategic way that analyzes the structure and function of how we do business in Canada. A circular economy relies on consumers to recycle their beverage containers so they can be repeatedly recycled back into the supply chain.

As Alberta begins to transition to an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) model for recyclable materials, ABCRC is committed to continuing to develop and promote innovative solutions that ensure beverage containers are recycled in an efficient and responsible manner.

