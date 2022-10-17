Farm Tractors Market : Front Loaders, and Backhoe Loaders Industry Forecast, 2022-2029 | AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Tractors Market by Drive Type (Two-Wheel Drive and Four-Wheel Drive), System Type (Without Loaders, Front Loaders, and Backhoe Loaders), Design Type (Tractor without CAB and Tractor with CAB), and Power Output (<30 hp, 31-100 hp, 101-200 hp, and >200) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global agricultural industry witnesses production-specific concerns, owing to the increase in demand for food, population growth, water scarcity, inadequate arable land, and degradation of soil fertility. Therefore, there is a rise on the innovation in mechanization, which is projected to improve the efficiency of farmlands.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & profitability, rise in labor cost, and growth in trend of mechanization drives the market growth. However, high cost of farm machinery hinders the growth of the market. Advancement in technology is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market.

The farm tractors market is segmented on the basis of drive type, system type, design type, power output, and geography. By drive type, the market is bifurcated into two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Based on system type, the market is classified into without loaders, front loaders, and backhoe loaders. By design type, it is divided into tractor without CAB and tractor with CAB. Based on power outputs, the market is studied across less than 30 hp, 31-100 hp, 101-200 hp, and more than 200 hp. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global farm tractors market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

By Drive Type -

Two-wheel drive

Four-wheel drive

By System Type -

Without loaders

Front loaders

Backhoe loaders

By Design Type -

Tractor without CAB

Tractor with CAB

By Power Output -

<30 hp

31-100 hp

101-200 hp

201-300 hp

>300 hp

Key Players -

Claas KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Zetor Tractors A.S.

Alamo Group, Inc.

