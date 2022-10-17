Progressive Ontario First Nation Adopts New Mobile App Technology to Connect With On and Off-Reserve Members

/EIN News/ -- M'CHIGEENG, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of M’Chigeeng First Nation takes pride in being forward-focused and always looking for ways technology can serve their community. In pursuit of these progressive values, Chief and Council has partnered with Communikit by Aivia Inc. to release a communications app for the Nation and their band members.



The official M’Chigeeng First Nation app allows band members to register directly and start receiving push notifications from the band office immediately. Users can access news articles, event postings, job opportunities, forms, PDF resources, and even local emergency alerts. Band members can even reach directly out to the band office with questions and feedback using the built-in contact forms.

“Making services and information accessible to our members is of utmost importance — not everyone has social media, not everyone lives on-reserve, and not everyone is going to think to check a website regularly — but nearly everyone has a smartphone,” explained Chief Linda Debassige.

Expanding on the benefits of the mobile app, Communications Officer Natalie Edward said, “The app lets us directly interact with the members; their phone alerts them by push notification that we have something for them to pay attention to; it’s active instead of passive communication. We can even tailor messages to who is receiving them and check via analytics that they have received the communication, which takes a lot of guesswork about how effective our communications strategy is.”

The official M’Chigeeng First Nation app is available for download now on the Apple and Google Play Stores. Download the app today to start receiving updates!

About M’Chigeeng First Nation

M’Chigeeng First Nation is located on Manitoulin Island, surrounded by Lake Huron’s North Channel. The area features amazing beaches, boat launches, kilometres of breathtaking hiking trails, and other sport and recreation facilities.

M’Chigeeng is culturally vibrant, home to the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation and Weengushk Film Institute, organizations focused on preservation of Anishinaabe culture and providing opportunities to Indigenous youth.

Media Contact: Natalie Edward Communications Officer nataliee@mchigeeng.ca