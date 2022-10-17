Ethos Cannabis Expanding Dispensary Operations in Ohio

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis (“Ethos” or the “Company”), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Philadelphia, has officially announced the re-branding of its first Ohio dispensary in Lebanon. Ethos Lebanon will open its doors to Ohio medical marijuana patients this week.



Ethos is committed to developing health and wellness markets and serving mainstream cannabis consumers. The company helps consumers live better through their experiences with cannabis. The expansion into Ohio provides a footprint in a fourth U.S. state. Ethos currently operates nine dispensaries in its flagship state of Pennsylvania. The company also operates three medical and recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts and three medical dispensaries in Maryland.

The company recently purchased About Wellness Ohio and was awarded a second dispensary license in New Lexington. About Wellness in Lebanon, OH will be re-branded on 10/20/22 to operate as Ethos Ohio. We are planning to open the site in New Lexington in Q2 2023 as Ethos New Lexington.

“These dispensaries in Ohio position us to continue extending our retail experience and products to benefit more patients. As one of the most populated states in the U.S., Ohio is a natural progression for us as we further expand our operations. We are thrilled to continue leading this industry forward in a manner that puts health and wellness at the forefront,” said David Clapper, Ethos CEO.

On October 20, 2022, Ethos will host brand representatives from Meigs County during a patient education event for the grand re-opening under the Ethos name. Attendees will receive product information and giveaways from Meigs County.

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Ohio. Ethos is a vertically integrated, retail-focused platform serving mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market by focusing on the guest experience and its relationship with Thomas Jefferson University. The company is also developing several new product brands for launch in certain markets by early 2023. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis.

