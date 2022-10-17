DR. JENNIFER CAMOTA LUEBKE RECOGNIZED AMONG MOST INFLUENTIAL FILIPINA WOMEN IN THE WORLD

/EIN News/ -- Roseville, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, Chief Workforce Inclusion Officer at PRIDE Industries, will receive the prestigious “Most Influential Filipina Woman in the World” award from the Foundation for Filipina Women's Network (FWN) at the 18th Annual Filipina Leadership Global Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Most Influential Filipina Woman in the World award (popularly known as Global FWN100™) was launched in the United States in 2006 and expanded its search globally in 2013. Global FWN100™awardees have reached the pinnacle of their careers, breaking the “glass ceiling” at the C-Suite level in business, or reaching leadership positions in government and politics.

“The Global FWN100™ awardees are innovators and thought leaders, successful entrepreneurs, rising stars under age 35, practitioners, and public service advocates,” said Marily Mondejar, Founder and CEO at the Foundation for Filipina Women’s Network. “They are magnificent women doing extraordinary work and blazing a trail for the next generation of Filipina leaders.”

Camota Luebke was selected from an outstanding field of nominees from 10 countries. She was recognized in the “Innovators & Thought Leaders” category, which highlights women who have launched a new enterprise, created a new learning function, or completely overhauled an existing way of doing things. Recipients of this award have made a tangible difference in their communities and in the lives of many people.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to meet and collaborate with so many dynamic, innovative women,” said Camota Luebke. “And I want to thank FWN for bringing the Filipina women of the world together to plan the future of our community, and to mentor our next generation of leaders.”

Camota Luebke leads PRIDE Industries’ workforce inclusion programming strategy and operations, using innovation and data to develop integrated, community-based employment pathways for people with disabilities. As an advocate for workplace inclusion, she influences employment policies by working with local, state, and national legislative offices, as well as community advocacy organizations. Her lived experience as a parent to an adult son with an intellectual disability—along with her academic research on leadership beliefs and practices that inform disability-inclusive learning communities—give her a unique perspective and insight into the population that PRIDE Industries serves.

In addition to her work in the business community, Camota Luebke is the co-founder of Ability Revolution, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that produces film and media projects that influence how society views people with disabilities. In 2018, Camota Luebke produced an award-winning documentary, “You Can Be BRAVE: Breaking Barriers to Inclusion.”

“PRIDE Industries is very fortunate to have someone of Jennifer’s caliber on our executive team leading our innovative workforce inclusion programs,” said Jeff Dern, CEO of PRIDE Industries. “Her combination of expertise in business and disability inclusion – and her passion for our mission – are key to opening more doors for people with disabilities and taking our employment services to a higher level.”

Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries is the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities. The social enterprise provides manufacturing, logistics, and facilities maintenance services to fuel its mission of creating employment for people with disabilities. Camota Luebke joined the company in 2021.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://www.prideindustries.com

About Foundation for Filipina Women’s Network (FWN)

FWN is the organization for the Most Influential Filipina Women Awardees from 34 countries. They are nominated by their peers and selected annually by the award selection team of awardees from previous years. FWN is committed to leveraging its talent pool of accomplished women by publishing their leadership journeys and encouraging their global footprint through projects that benefit their local communities. FWN seeks to increase the influence of Filipina women as leaders and policymakers on economic, social justice, and women’s rights in the private and public sectors. FWN campaigns to increase the odds that more Filipina women advance to the C-suite influential positions in companies worldwide. More at: www.FilipinaWomensNetwork.org

