Club Rouge Beaverton Now Open

Club Rouge is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Beaverton, OR

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of the wildly popular Club Rouge in Portland, Club Rouge opens its second club in nearby Beaverton. Offering the highest level of service in the industry, Rouge clubs are the premiere, upscale gentlemen's clubs in the greater Portland area.

"We're extremely excited about this expansion and bringing the highest level of entertainment to Beaverton. Given the huge amount of success we have had at Club Rouge in Portland, we have no doubt customers will enjoy the Beaverton location just as much as Club Rouge Portland," says Eric Forbes, Owner.

About Club Rouge Beaverton:

Club Rouge Beaverton provides its customers with the very best adult entertainment. With a centrally located large main stage with a runway and a special side stage, patrons are greeted with spectacular views of the most gorgeous entertainers in Beaverton no matter where they are seated. Bottle service of premium spirits, champagne, and wine is available in addition to fantastic food offerings from small plates to dinner, and desserts.

Club Rouge allows guests to take their visit to the next level with special VIP dance areas and private dance areas. Club Rouge is the perfect place for a bachelor/bachelorette party, birthday party, or any special occasion. Feature evenings such as couples date night Tuesdays and drink special nights are held every week. The Beaverton location is happy to announce that it accepts Bitcoin for transactions inside the club.

The Club is conveniently located just off Highway 217 at 8687 SW Hall Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97008 and is open from 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. seven days a week. For more information, please visit RougeClubs.com or call 971-266-8340.