Painting Robots Market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million, at growing at a CAGR of 10.4%

Increase in demand in automotive industry majorly drives the painting robots market, demand for painting robots is expected to hamper the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Painting Robots Market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023, from $1,614.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. Painting robots are industrial robots programmed to apply paint on an object in an efficient way. Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, and Durr Systems are some of the leading key players of the painting robots market.

The global Painting Robots market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study.

Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the Painting Robots market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Painting Robots market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Painting Robots Market Key Segments:

By Type

• Floor-mounted Painting Robot

• Wall-mounted Painting Robot

• Rail-mounted Painting Robot

• Others

By Application

• Interior Painting

• Exterior Painting

By End User

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Construction



Key Players

• Kawasaki Robotics

• ABB

• Durr Systems

• Fanuc

• Yaskawa

• Kuka Robotics

• CMA Robotics

• Staubli

• Epistolio S.r.l

• Krautzberger

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Painting Robots market analysis from 20WW to 20MM to identify the prevailing Painting Robots market opportunities.

• The global Painting Robots market study offers insightful data on several factors such as social, environmental, political, and others that can influence Painting Robots market growth.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the Painting Robots market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Major market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Painting Robots market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.