Nanotechnology Market Set to Cross USD 65.1 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 16.9% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nanotechnology Market size is forecast to reach $ 65.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2021-2026. The market growth is attributed to increasing application of nanotechnology such as nanotubes and anocomposites in various sectors including electronics and semiconductors. In electronics and semiconductors, nanotechnology is being used to improve display screens, decrease power consumption and thickness, and increase the storage capacity of memory chips; while reducing its physical size, which in turn leads to miniaturization of electronic gadgets. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nanotechnology Market highlights the following areas -

1. Key companies present in the market are seeking collaboration with companies that are active in R&D of Nanotechnology.

2. The increasing demand for water purification is creating opportunities for nanotechnology based products i.e. through nano-fabric membranes.

3. In the U.S., increased adoption of nanotechnology has changed the manufacturing scenario in the region, thus propelling the market growth. The major active startups are playing active role in the U.S. nanotechnology market, some of the companies are Moleaer Inc., NDB Inc., Rokk3r, Ike Scientific LLC, and Ligandal Inc.

Segmental Analysis:

•Nanocomposites segment dominate the market with a share of 63.4%, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, attributed to innovation in nanotubes which increases the application scope of nanotechnology in medical and other sectors.

•The usage of nanotechnology in drug development will witness growth in the future at 18.5% CAGR through 2026. Additionally, nanotechnology is also used in diagnostic techniques and anti-bacterial treatments, as gold nanoparticles coupled with infrared light can destroy bacteria.

•North America dominated the global nanotechnology market with an estimated share of about 36.4% in 2020, which was majorly attributed to significant R&D investments in nanotechnology in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nanotechnology Industry are -

1. Showa Denko KK

2. BASF SE

3. Pen Inc.

4. Nanosys Inc.

5. QD vision

