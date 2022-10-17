Container Handling Equipment Market Mobile Harbor Crane, and Rubber Tiered Gantry Crane 2021-2030 | AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container Handling Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Forklift Truck, Stacking Crane, Mobile Harbor Crane, and Rubber Tiered Gantry Crane), Propulsion Type (Diesel, and Electric & Hybrid), and Handling (Automatic, and Manual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Container handling equipment are used to transport goods and material from one place to another. With an increase in globalization and industrialization activities around the world, the trade volume is expected to go up during the forecast period and this will require more equipment to handle the containers which in turn driving the growth in the market. In recent decades, the global economic development has been characterized by the extensive development of international trade and the ever-increasing demand for freight transport. As a result of the globalization and industrialization, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, are expected to exhibit the highest growth rates, due to large-scale manufacturing facilities involved in large-scale imports and exports. Companies are investing heavily in research and development for the innovation of new and advanced products. In July 2019, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (ZPMC) delivered Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), new quay crane (QC) and eight new hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) establishing the terminal as having the largest fleet of modern container-handling equipment in the Philippines with 18 QCs and 58 RTGs. The shifting trends toward automation of port terminals, the rising e-commerce industry, and growing requirements for electric and hybrid equipment, with emphasis on precaution for labors on the production floor and stringent emission norms, may provide innovative business opportunities in the container handling equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact analysis -

Due to COVID-19, most of the countries followed a complete lockdown of more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted container handling equipment market. Manufacturing units around the world have been shut down, thereby demand for container handling equipment have dropped, thus impacting production on a global scale. Though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the container handling equipment production, various manufacturers are still focusing on developments in various new advance handling system. Also, considering the normalcy in the industry, government initiatives, and various collaborations/supply contracts have taken place, thereby indicating a positive sign for the container handling equipment market in the coming years. For instance, the Indian shipping ministry announced that they would push domestic companies to manufacture cranes used for container handling to replace annual imports worth INR 1,000 crore of such equipment from outside the country. Under the ’Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ or ‘Self-reliant India Mission’, INR 200 crores worth of crane tenders were recently disallowed.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the container handling equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the container handling equipment market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the container handling equipment market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed container handling equipment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the container handling equipment market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the container handling equipment market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the container handling equipment market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

