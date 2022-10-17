Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 330.02 Million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is expected to clock US$ 330.02 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing predominance of abnormalities in companion animals, rising pet adoption, and growing animal welfare nonprofit organizations. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent global veterinary anesthesia equipment market players are:

Dispomed LTD

DRE INC

Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation

JD Medical Dist. Co. Inc

Kent Scientific Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc

RWD Life Science Co., LTD

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD

Smith’s Group

New Gen Medical Systems

VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES

Growth Drivers

The increasing predominance of abnormalities in companion animals and wild animals is contributing to the growth of the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. The most common animal exceptions are fractures, cancers, infections, cataracts, and conditions that need veterinary doctor intervention. Additionally, scientific advances throughout the animal healthcare system and a rising incidence of veterinary medical procedures such as tooth extractions, skin abscesses or lacerations, internal bleeding, neutering, and fractures are driving the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. However, the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is being held back by inadequate veterinary health infrastructure in low-income countries and insufficient regulations.

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market has been analyzed from five perspectives: product, animal type, end user, and region.

Excerpts From ‘by Animal Type’

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market based on the animal type has been segmented into:

Small Animals (Cats, Dogs, And Others)

Large Animals (Horses, Elephants, Cows, and Others)

Small animals dominate the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market due to the growing adoption of companion animals, such as cats and dogs. As per a scientific study, animals can help with anxiety, and depression, encourage exercise, reduce stress, ease loneliness and playfulness, and even improve human cardiovascular health. The health of companion animals is taken care of by their owners. Per government regulations, routine checkups should be performed regularly, allowing for early diagnosis and treatment. These are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the small animal anesthesia equipment market.

Excerpts From ‘by End User’

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market based on the end-user has been segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

The veterinary hospital segment is dominating the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. This is because hospitals have greater affordability and bear better returns on investment in sophisticated treatment and monitoring systems due to higher patient footfall in hospitals. On the other hand, clinics in the developed parts of the world are anticipated to witness rapid market growth during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation’

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market owing to increasing government initiatives in animal welfare and the high adoption of small animals in the region. Additionally, the presence of developed infrastructure, quick uptake of advanced treatment technologies and procedures, availability of skilled personnel, and high animal healthcare expenditure contribute to the North American veterinary anesthesia equipment market growth. The Asia Pacific is also expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid increase in rates of animal husbandry and developing infrastructure.

