Spend Matters Selects Resilinc for 2022’s ‘50 to Know’ List

Supply Chain Intelligence Source Acknowledges Resilinc’s Risk Assessment and Resiliency Solutions

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk-monitoring, mapping and resiliency solution, was selected for Spend Matter’s 2022 50 to Know list. The 50 to Know list is comprised of solution providers that lead the charge on procurement and supply chain technologies and services, setting the industry standard.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as best-in-class by Spend Matters for our industry-leading supply chain mapping, monitoring, and supplier risk assessment solutions that create an ecosystem where organizations have unmatched visibility into their supply networks and can collaborate with their suppliers in a transparent environment,” said Resilinc CEO Bindiya Vakil. “Resilinc was founded with the purpose of strengthening global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. To be recognized as an industry leader validates our team and our resiliency solutions that better equip our customers in the face of disruption.”

With over 1 million supplier sites mapped down to the part level and 24/7 monitoring of risk events across millions of news and social feeds, Resilinc’s early-warning system alerts customers of potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials in real time. Its platform enables customers to collaborate closely with suppliers and provides data-backed insights regarding appropriate actions to take. Resilinc also offers AI-powered predictive solutions to predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities—before they happen.

"Resilinc features end-to-end SCRM functionality with deep SC network modeling (e.g., multi-tier BoM and part-level mapping), risk types, risk/resilience scoring, multilingual NLP, 24-7 monitoring/alerting, surveying and response/recovery workflows,” said Bertrand Maltaverne, Spend Matters Sr. Analyst (Supplier Management and Sourcing). “Resilinc utilizes over 100 million data sources, 800,000 suppliers, 4 million parts and 1 million sites within its intuitive visual supply network and drillable dashboard. Its broad and deep SCRM footprint and AI-based monitoring provide a supply chain security blanket for even the most complex firms. As the pacesetter in the SCRM space, Resilinc continues to innovate."

Vendors listed in the 50 to Know list are independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

The recognition will be announced at SIG’s Global Executive Summit in Rancho Mirage, California, Oct. 17-19.

About Resilinc

Since 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With 1 million supplier sites mapped down to the part-site level, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early- warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers. And our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Visit www.spendmatters.com.

###

Attachment

Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 catherine.arthur@resilinc.com