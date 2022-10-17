Infinity Stone Ventures to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE:GEMS) (OTC:GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone”), focused on critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution, is pleased to announce that Zayn Kalyan, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022.



Recent Company Highlights

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

