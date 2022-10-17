Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the market closes. Management will conduct a conference call the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Please note that there is a new system to access the live call in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

Contacts

Media Relations

Lee Gold

Press@Blade.com

Investor Relations

Ravi Jani

Investors@blade.com

