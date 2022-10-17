Submit Release
Reborn Coffee to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV Conference

/EIN News/ -- BREA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn” or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on October 25-27, 2022.

Reborn Chief Executive Officer Jay Kim and Chief Financial Officer Stephan Kim will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the Reborn investor relations website at reborncoffee.net.

LD Micro Main Event XV Conference
Date: October 25-27, 2022
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET) in TRACK 4
Webcast Registration: https://me22.sequireevents.com/
Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations
Speakers: Chief Executive Officer Jay Kim, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Kim
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Reborn management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to REBN@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our recently filed registration statement on Form S-1 and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our recently filed 10-Q, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully open the four additional Southern California locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
REBN@mzgroup.us
949-491-8235

Company Contact:
Reborn Coffee, Inc.
ir@reborncoffee.com


Primary Logo

