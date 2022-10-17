Culpeo Minerals Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- WEST PERTH, Australia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culpeo Minerals invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Culpeo Minerals (ASX: CPO and OTCQB: CPORF), based in Australia and focused on gold exploration in Chile, today announced that Geoff McNamara will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on 19 October 2022.

DATE: Wednesday, 19 October 2022

TIME: 1.30pm (ET)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday, 20 October 2022.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Diamond drilling intersects 173m @ 1.05% Cu and 50ppm Mo and high-grade molybdenum zone of 85m @ 1,367ppm Mo and 0.07% Cu at Lana Corina (ASX announcement 5 June 2022).

Diamond drilling intersects 257m @ 0.95% Cu and 81ppm Mo at Lana Corina (ASX announcement 10 May 2022).

Mineralisation at Quelon extended 500m to the south, surface mineralisation has now been identified over an area 800m x 1,000m and is adjacent to the previously defined Induced Polarisation (IP) target (ASX announcement 19 April 2022).

Copper grades up to 1.88% Cu and gold grades up to 4.10g/t Au returned from the surface outcrop sampling at Quelon ASX announcement 10 October 2022).

Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Minerals is a copper exploration and development company whose interests are focused in Chile, the world’s number one copper producer. The company is concentrating on exploring potential high-grade copper systems in the coastal Cordillera region of Chile.

Culpeo Minerals has a strong board and management team with significant Chilean country expertise and has an excellent in-country network. All of these elements enable the company to gain access to quality assets in a non-competitive environment. We leverage the experience and relationships developed over >10 years in country to deliver low cost and effective discovery and resource growth

We aim to create value for our shareholders by giving exposure to high grade near surface copper-gold discoveries in Chile, being delivered through low cost of discovery and inventory growth and by progressing projects from Discovery towards Pre-Feasibility.

Our position in Chile holds a strategic advantage offering:

Scale of Deposits – multiple globally significant discoveries, still under-explored

Infrastructure – established grid power, roads, rail and water that will enable low capital development intensity

Mining Culture – Chile is the world’s number one copper producer



