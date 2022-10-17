Tesoro Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- WEST PERTH, Australia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Tesoro Gold (ASX: TSO and OTCQB: TSORF), based in Australia and focused on gold exploration and development in Chile, today announced that Geoff McNamara will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on 19 October 2022.

DATE: Wednesday, 19 October 2022

TIME: 11:30am (ET)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: 9:00am to 5:00pm, Thursday, 20 October 2022.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Tesoro holds one of the largest & most prospective gold projects in Chile.

Strategically positioned, established infrastructure & surrounded by mines.

Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS), Tintina Province analogue (>50M Oz Au), Fort Knox, Pogo & Brewery Creek.

Resource of 30.5Mt @ 1.12g/t Au for 1.1Moz at 0.3g/t Au cut-off.

Drill hole ZDDH0297 intersected 434.60m @ 1.22 g/t Au incl 89.95m @ 3.07 g/t Au and 20.80m @ 9.19 g/t Au.

Drill hole ZDDH0288 intersected 63.93m @ 7.61 g/t Au incl 7.00m @ 66.10 g/t Au

Multi-million ounce potential.

Rapidly growing gold resource & emerging gold district.

Preliminary metallurgical work indicates a CIL Project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

94.5% gold recovery with 45% of gold recovered by Gravity .

Significant exploration potential with <5% of permit area drilled.

99% success rate with drill bit.

Tesoro Gold

Tesoro Resources (ASX: TSO, OTCQB: TSORF) is an Australian public company which has discovered the district scale El Zorro gold project in Chile.

It has recently commenced trading on the OTCQB market in the United States, a U.S. trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York, (OTCQB: TSORF).

Tesoro continues its focus on developing high-grade gold assets that have potential to be district scale mining projects with its major emphasis in the Coastal Cordillera region.

This region is host to multiple world class gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce. Tesoro is managed by experienced mining professionals with strong geological and finance backgrounds as well as significant in-country expertise.

