AMERICORPS MEMBERS HELP MAGNIFY COMMUNITY IMPACT WITH READING PARTNERS NATIONWIDE

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few years, AmeriCorps volunteers stepped into the breach and filled essential roles for Reading Partners when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on so many similar programs. Since 2008—when Reading Partners enlisted its first cohort of AmeriCorps members—the national service partner has been a vital part of Reading Partners’ mission and success, but never more than it has during the pandemic.

“Working one-on-one with students as tutors and mentors is foundational to what we do,” CEO Adeola Whitney said. “Partnering with AmeriCorps has enabled us to leverage the deep commitment of national service to help activate community volunteerism on a broad scale, all in support of student literacy growth.”

Over 60 percent of Reading Partners’ personnel are people serving in AmeriCorps positions. AmeriCorps members commit to national service terms in order to support communities across the country. Like nearly all nonprofit organizations who engage in national service, Reading Partners saw a sharp drop in AmeriCorps applications last year (driven by changes in the labor market and COVID-19-related concerns) which resulted in staffing challenges.

Nonetheless, in 2021-22, 273 AmeriCorps members joined Reading Partners to serve students in their communities across the country and achieve impressive outcomes:

138,084 total tutoring literacy sessions were delivered (26 sessions per student on average)

total tutoring literacy sessions were delivered (26 sessions per student on average) 5,814 community volunteers mobilized

community volunteers mobilized 5,371 students received more than 12 sessions of one-on-one tutoring

students received more than 12 sessions of one-on-one tutoring 181 partner schools and other community-based locations

Furthermore, over three-fourths of all Reading Partners students finished the year meeting or exceeding their primary end-of-year literacy growth goals, while 82% of K-2 Reading Partners students were developing mastery of key foundational reading skills needed to read at grade level. Importantly, 49% of tutoring sessions were delivered via Reading Partners online program called Reading Partners Connects.

More AmeriCorps members are needed this school year

In the 2022-23 school year, Reading Partners is striving to recruit over 350 AmeriCorps members who serve in key, frontline positions such as:

volunteer coordinators who recruit volunteer tutors,

program coordinators who manage reading centers and facilitate student tutoring sessions (both in-person and online),

and literacy leads who provide targeted academic intervention to a portfolio of students.

“Throughout our history with AmeriCorps, they have been remarkable partners in helping us identify and engage talented people who recruit and coach volunteers as well as participate in capacity-building projects,” Whitney said.

AmeriCorps volunteers receive a living allowance that varies based on the region where they serve. Becoming an AmeriCorps member is easy and it’s also rewarding. Please follow this link if you or someone you know might be interested in becoming an AmeriCorps member at Reading Partners.

For media interviews with a current AmeriCorps member at Reading Partners, please contact Nicolás Villar at nvillar@sensisagency.com.

About Reading Partners

For over 20 years, Reading Partners has helped empower students to succeed in school and beyond by engaging community volunteers to provide proven, one-on-one literacy tutoring. Since its founding, the national nonprofit organization has mobilized over 75,000 community volunteers to provide more than 2.5 million individualized literacy tutoring sessions to more than 70,000 elementary school students in nearly 470 under-resourced schools across ten states and the District of Columbia. Visit readingpartners.org to learn more about our program impact and our Reading Partners Connects online program innovation, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Reading Partners is a proud AmeriCorps service partner and has been featured on Good Morning America and endorsed by The New York Times.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

