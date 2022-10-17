iCoreConnect Partners with Carestream Dental Further Expanding Its Cloud-Based Solutions to Dental Practices Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- iCoreConnect Integrates with Carestream Dental’s Practice Management Software Used by More Than 15,000 Customers



Ocoee, FL, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect Inc ., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider for enterprise and healthcare workflow, is pleased to announce its latest integration and partnership with Carestream Dental . Carestream Dental’s brand of practice and patient solutions, Sensei, offers best-in-class operating software and services for general practitioners and specialists.

Carestream Dental is a leading innovator in the dental industry providing cloud solutions and technology for practice and clinical management for dental practices, groups, DSOs and partners. The company is committed to transforming dentistry, simplifying technology and changing lives.

The partnership enables iCoreConnect to integrate with Carestream Dental’s four hosted practice management solutions, including OrthoTrac, SoftDent, WinOMS, and PracticeWorks. iCoreConnect's cloud-based software uniquely supplements their server-based systems improving healthcare workflows, creating efficiencies, enhancing productivity, and streamlining the speed of different workflow solutions within the Carestream Dental integrated platform.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “We are excited about our partnership with Carestream Dental as we work together to serve our mutual clients, increase sales and augment deliverables. Our partnership is a significant step forward in the industry, allowing more dental practices to focus on their core expertise, enabling Carestream Dental and iCoreConnect to focus on advanced business analytics and improved practice management solutions that enhance practice proficiency and profitability."

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and nearly 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

About Carestream Dental

Carestream Dental is committed to transforming dentistry, simplifying technology and changing lives. In this pursuit, we focus on providing cloud solutions and technology for practice and clinical management for dental practices, groups, DSOs and partners. For more information, please visit carestreamdental.com .

For more information about Carestream Dental’s Sensei line of practice and patient solutions, visit gosensei.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

