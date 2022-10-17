Equity Metals Corporation, to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 18th  

Submit Release
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Metals Corporation, (OTCQB: EQMEF), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, focused on advancing the Silver Queen, Ag-Au project, in British Columbia, today announced that Joe Kizis, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18th, 2022.

DATE: October 18th, 2022
TIME:  12:30pm EST
LINK:  https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 19/20/21

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


