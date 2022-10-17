Unattended Ground Sensors Market : Critical Infrastructure and Security Industry Forecast, 2022-2029 | AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unattended Ground Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Acoustic, Seismic, Magnetic, Infrared), Deployment (Hand-Emplaced and Air-Delivered), and End Use (Critical Infrastructure and Security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global unattended ground sensors (UGS) market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing need for military surveillance systems. Unattended ground sensors compromise of various sensor technology that collects information through seismic, acoustic, radiological, nuclear, and electro-optic means among others to perform tasks such as target detection, location, and recognition. UGS relays the information collected with the help of sensors to a remote operator. Moreover, UGS is a compact & robust sensor system capable of being deployed in harsh outdoor environment for prolonged period of time. Further, UGS is used for border patrolling, perimeter defense, surveillance, and target acquisition.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The unattended ground sensors manufacturing companies are facing short-term operational issues due to the supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The unattended ground sensors market is being driven by financial incentives & regulatory supports from the governments globally. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to focus on pandemic containment and withdraw financial incentives given to OEMs.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 will delay the ongoing projects on installation of unattended ground sensors on airports, border, power plants, and camps.

Unattended ground sensors industry is R&D intensive requiring huge investment early-on. However, COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to divert financial resources from unattended ground sensors to public health services.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in defense expenditure, increase in demand for border trespassing detection system, and rise in adoption of passive infrared (PIR) sensors are the factors that drive the global unattended ground sensors market. However, limited range of detection & identification capability hinders the market

growth. On the contrary, development in situational awareness system and advances in digital signal processing present new pathways in the industry.

Demand for border trespassing detection system

Nations all around the world are investing in smart fencing technologies for border protection. For instance, in 2019, Government of India installed comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) along 142 KM of its international border. CIBMS uses state-of-art thermal imagers, intruder alarm system, and unattended ground sensors among others for improved deterrence capability against cross-border crimes & illegal activities. Moreover, Indian Border Security Force (BSF) plans to install CIBMS to more 1,955 KM international border for real-time intrusion detection capability. Such demand for border trespassing detection system will drive the global unattended ground sensors market.

