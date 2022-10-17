Global Parcel Theft Rockets, 1Bn+ Packages Lost or Stolen in Just 12 Months - First Global Parcel Theft Report
Global increase of 2% parcels stolen or lost. UK sees largest increase, followed by Australia, Canada, USA and UAE. 1 in 10 reluctant to shop online.
This is a wake-up call for consumers, retailers and couriers. Online shopping is here to stay, so we need to rethink deliveries, including secure parcel boxes and smart Pick Up Drop Off solutions.”LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global parcel theft rockets to an all-time high and continues to rise.
— Roger Willems, chairman of Penn Elcom
More than 1 billion packages lost or stolen in just 12 months, with one in ten people affected globally
• First global report on parcel theft
• Global increase of 2% compared to previous 12-month period
• UK sees the largest increase of parcels stolen or lost compared to other countries, followed by Australia, Canada, United States and the UAE
• Of people surveyed, 33% have had a package stolen or lost in their lifetime
• One in ten people are now reluctant to shop online because of fear of theft.
A wave of doorstep parcel theft is sweeping the globe, according to the first global report on parcel theft. Close to one in ten people across the world said they had at least one parcel lost or stolen over a 12-month period, a staggering total of 1.009 billion packages globally, at a cost of US$38.8 billion.
From May 2021 to April 2022, the world witnessed an all-time high of stolen or lost parcels with an estimated global rise of 155 million1 compared to the previous 12 months, despite initiatives to tackle the surge since the pandemic. This is more than a 2% increase.
The Penn Elcom Global Parcel Theft Report, commissioned by Penn Elcom (https://www.pennelcomonline.com/), a globally recognised British steel manufacturer and producer of the Penn Parcel Box, and sponsored exclusively by Scurri, the leading delivery management platform for eCommerce retailers, was produced by international research group YouGov. It revealed that the UK has suffered the greatest increase, topping Australia and the US.
The Penn Elcom Global Parcel Theft Report also revealed that a staggering 33% of people surveyed around the world have had a package lost or stolen in their lifetime, which amounts to 23.5 billion parcels1, with this expected to rise unless preventive measures are put in place.
Penn Elcom’s chairman, Roger Willems, said: “A surge in online shopping accelerated by Covid, along with seasonal rushes, means couriers are under intense pressure to deliver parcels quickly. Professional thieves are known to follow delivery vans, stealing packages minutes after they are dropped off, while opportunistic thieves take advantage of parcels left on doorsteps.”
According to the Penn Elcom Global Parcel Theft Report, the UK saw the largest increase, with a 5% rise compared to the same period in the previous 12 months; within the UK, Wales was the worst-hit area (16% of people reporting a parcel issue, a 12% increase on May 2020 to April 2021) – surprisingly topping London (14% reporting a parcel theft or loss in the last 12 months). Australia came second nationally, with a 3% rise in parcel theft or loss in the same period, with Greater Adelaide the worst-hit area with a 15% increase, followed by Greater Hobart (7%), Greater Brisbane (4%) and Greater Perth (4%). Canada saw a 2% rise, with the increase fairly evenly spread across the country. This was followed by a 1% rise in the US, with three of the census regions experiencing a 3% rise: Northeast, South and West. The 1% rise in the UAE saw Abu Dhabi (4%) topping Dubai (1%).
According to Google Trends data, searches globally for ‘parcel theft’ have rocketed in recent months as shoppers continue to order online, especially for seasonal holidays.
Despite e-commerce surging, the study found that one in ten people around the world are now reluctant to shop online because of fear of theft, with retailers losing out on potential customers.
Gavin Murphy, CMO of Scurri (https://www.scurri.com/), said “When parcel delivery fails at the final hurdle, the customer experience fails expectations and customers may be discouraged from buying online again from that retailer. Real-time data is critical. Simply stating that a package has been dispatched or is on board a last mile delivery vehicle is totally inadequate. Nowadays, most customers anticipate a specific day or time for their deliveries. In order for this to happen, friction has to be removed by seamlessly connecting all aspects of the order, shipping and delivery process and systems, and this can minimise risks of incidents where packages are stolen.”
Penn Elcom has been campaigning to restore confidence in online shopping and has come up with its own solution. The Penn Parcel Box, made from quality British steel and designed using Penn Elcom’s decades of steel engineering expertise, is a secure, stylish, weatherproof solution for parcel deliveries for homes and businesses.
YouGov, the highly regarded and leading British research group, surveyed samples of 2,000 random consumers in each market of the UK, US, the UAE, Canada and Australia. Representative of the demographics of each country, 50% were male and 50% female, ranging in age from 18-55 and above. The survey was conducted in May 2022.
ACCESS THE FULL REPORT: bity.ly3gbo1F5
NOTES TO EDITORS
Penn Elcom is a UK manufacturing success story, with 50% of sales being overseas. Established in 1974, the company is a world leader in flight case and speaker cabinet hardware as well as 19-inch racking solutions.
NOTES AND SOURCES
1 Survey results extrapolated to global population
2 Total price value has been estimated by average parcel cost, based on annual online retail spend versus annual volume of packages shipped
3 Pitney Bowes, 28.09.21: Global parcel volumes rose to 131 billion in 2020, a 27% year-on-year increase, and are predicted to double again by 2026 to 266 billion.
