Building Information Modeling Market Set to Cross USD 10.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%

Adoption of Building Information Modeling models in constructions activities due to rise of labor cost set to drive the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Building Information Modeling Market size is forecast to reach $10.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2026. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a process of generating and managing building data during its complete lifecycle, from conceptual design through operation of the building. It is an integrated workflow that enables architects, engineers, and builders to explore a project digitally before building is built. BIM helps AEC sector in better planning and designing of the buildings, savings on materials, less rework and support for prefabrication. The ease of use of BIM led to high adoption of BIM sector and became the software of choice for designing everything from government contracts on bridges to large office buildings, and even on down to small buildings. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Building Information Modeling Market highlights the following areas -

1. The leading companies are continuously taking active measures in the development of advanced solutions along with new cloud technologies benefitting the new players to enter into the market with the similar software design & specifications.

2. Numerous players, low switching cost and low product differentiation decreases the bargaining power of suppliers. However, emergence of cloud services have been witnessing growth with innovative products and being commercialized at a faster pace leading to significant product differentiation among top market players.

3. In the past five years, a new wave of automated models has tremendously impacted the market dynamics by replacing existing product segments or by enhancing the current offerings by the players.

4. The competition in this market is intensifying over time with country level players seeking to expand globally and Global region players trying to differentiate their offerings through innovation and price strategies owing to the increasing need of these devices owing to the government regulations mandating BIM adoption in various pilot projects.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Architects are a growing market for BIM tools with the segment growing at 14.2% CAGR through 2026. Construction sector is strategically significant globally, job creation and for the delivery and maintenance of built environment. BIM is being extensively adopted widely in the public sector and offers the opportunity to achieve accuracy and certainty in the delivery of products & services.

2. Global BIM market revenue is projected to be dominated by Americas region and is projected to continue their dominance during the forecast period 2021-2026 with the revenue of $1,701.37m in 2020 and projected to reach to $3,218.97m by 2026. U.S. occupied the major market share in the North America BIM market.

3.The revenue of infrastructure segment is $2,282.63m in 2020 and is expected to reach $5,340.67m by 2026 with a CAGR of 15.06% during forecast period 2021-2026. Infrastructure segment is estimated to hold 47.9% of the total market share in Global BIM market by the end of 2026. This is owing to the government mandates for the adoption of BIM in the countries including U.K., Germany and some other developed and developing economies.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Building Information Modeling Industry are -

1. Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)

2. Nemetschek AG (Germany)

3. Dassault Systems AG (France)

4. Bentley Systems Inc. (U.S.)

5. Trimble Inc.

