Global Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $72,798 billion by 2050, growing at a CAGR of 21.9%
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica estimates that the global electric vehicle market size was US$ 229.8 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 72,798 billion by 2050 by registering the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2050. In terms of volume, the global electric vehicle market will grow at a CAGR of 21.73% during the forecast period.
Factors Influencing the Market
Growth Drivers
Electric vehicle adoption will tremendously increase in the coming years, owing to the factors like rising demand for low-emission vehicles and strong efforts by government bodies to significantly escalate EV deployment. For instance, the government of California made headlines recently as the government is planning to halt the production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Therefore, the weak scope of gas-powered vehicles will force people to adapt to the changing era.
Additionally, governments, including the government of China, India, the US, etc., are offering favourable incentives to prompt the sale of EVs. Nearly 20 nations, including Costa Rica, Cabo Verde, Sri Lanka, etc., have announced plans to implement a complete ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales in the upcoming 10–30 years.
Restraints:
The fact that electric vehicles are more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles is among the major reasons restricting the market's growth. Additionally, the asymmetrical standards associated with EV charging infrastructure may impact the growth curve of the market during the study period.
Trends:
The global electric vehicle market is witnessing growing trends, such as the growing use of clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, along with the growing popularity of hydrocarbon-based energy sources.
Recent Developments
Toyota, one of the renowned industry giants dealing in the automotive sector, announced the expansion of C+pod ultra-compact battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales in January 2022 for all customers in Japan.
24M Technologies inked an agreement with Volkswagen Group for the efficient manufacturing of next-gen EV batteries in January 2022.
BYD inked a pact with Nuro, in January 2022. Nuro is known for the development of zero-occupant vehicles for goods transport.
Tesla inked an agreement with Mozambique in January 2022 aimed at the development of key components used in electric car batteries of Tesla. This deal between Tesla and Mozambique is the first-of-its-kind deal that will reduce Tesla's dependency on China for graphite.
BMW Group, in 2022, began to extend its EV offerings in India. Its offerings include three premium EVs - BMW i4, BMW iX, and MINI Cooper SE electric.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific will have the maximum contribution to the electric vehicle market
The Asia Pacific is holding the lion's share in the global electric vehicle market and is expected to remain in the same place during the study period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the stronghold and contribution of a large number of automotive manufacturers like Toyota, KIA motors, etc. Among all the countries on the list, China is the largest EV producer globally and is having significant participation in the global electric vehicle market. Additionally, governments are focusing on catering to the unmet needs of the EV by pouring high investments into EV charging infrastructure.
North America exhibited the second-highest CAGR during the study period
North America's electric vehicle market is expected to exhibit the second-highest CAGR due to growing government initiatives aimed at increasing the adoption of electric vehicles. The government has announced Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) vehicles rule, majorly for the models developed in 2021-2026. In North America, the US leads with the highest market share. The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) type in North America leads with the highest share due to the reduced dependency on fossil fuels and rising demand for safe operation.
Western Europe leads with the highest share of the European Electric Vehicle Market
Western Europe is leading with the highest share in the Europe electric vehicle market. Germany is having the highest contribution. Moreover, Tesla Model 3 is emerging as the most-sold model, with around 1,00,000 units registered in 2021. Moreover, fast chargers are gaining popularity in the region due to more demand for DC chargers that can offer 350 kilowatts or more to quickly charge EV batteries.
South Africa leads with the highest share in the Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Market
South Africa is leading in the MEA electric vehicle market and is expected to make a significant contribution even in the coming years. Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment will lead in the region with the highest share as various countries have announced stringent emission restriction laws and supporting subsidies, grants, and incentives to increase consumer inclination towards electric vehicles.
Brazil is dominating with the highest market share in the South America Electric Vehicle Market
Brazil is leading with more than half of the share in South America's electric vehicle market. The growth of the country is associated with the growing initiatives by governments to escalate the adoption of EVs. The Brazilian and German governments pulled the veil off the report titled 'Technological roadmap for light electric vehicles in Brazil.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent industry giants in the global electric vehicle market include Nissan Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors, KIA Motors, SAIC, Hyundai, BAIC BMW Group, BYD Company Motors, Volkswagen AG, etc.
Segmentation Overview
Following are the different segments of the Global Electric Vehicle Market:
By Type:
Battery electric vehicle (BEV)
Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)
Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)
By Vehicle Type:
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Car
Two & Three Wheelers
By Charger:
Normal
Fast
By Power Output:
Less than 100 KW
100-250 KW
Above 250 KW
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Singapore
Cambodia
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
