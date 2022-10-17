PDS Biotech Announces Abstract Demonstrating Versatility of the Versamune® Platform in Oncology Accepted for Presentation at AACR Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

Abstract highlights foundational research in the development of PDS0102 and PDS0103

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that an abstract reporting on preclinical studies of two the company’s oncology pipeline products targeting multiple types of cancer has been accepted for presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy 2022. The AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference is being held October 21-24, 2022, in Boston.



Versamune® is PDS Biotech’s novel investigational T cell activating platform designed to stimulate a precise immune system response to cancer-specific proteins. The abstract accepted for presentation at the AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference highlights the development of Versamune® based drug formulations containing multi-epitope peptide antigen sequences of the tumor-associated protein TARP (T cell receptor gamma chain Alternate Reading frame Protein) and modified sequences of novel Mucin 1 oncoprotein (MUC1). This research provided the foundation for the development of PDS0102 as a potential treatment for TARP-associated acute myeloid leukemia (AML), prostate, and breast cancers, and PDS0103 as a potential treatment for MUC1-associated breast, colon, lung, ovarian, and other cancers.

“Our Versamune® platform provides an opportunity to address a myriad of cancers by combining the technology with unique proteins or peptides that are specific to the cancer. The research accepted for presentation at the AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference highlights this important versatility of the platform and, specifically, the rationale for our PDS0102 and PDS0103 programs,” commented Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. “We welcome the opportunity to present at such a highly influential conference. Based on recently reported clinical results from our ongoing studies of PDS0101 in HPV-positive cancers such as anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, and vulvar cancers, we continue to expand our Versamune® based programs into TARP-associated AML, prostate and breast cancers, and MUC1-associated breast, colon, lung, ovarian and other cancers.”

Poster Number: B24

Abstract Title: Development of targeted T cell cancer immunotherapies based on a novel enantiomeric cationic lipid that promotes antigen cross-presentation and upregulation of type I interferons

Authors: Siva K. Gandhapudi, Karuna Sundarapandiyan, Martin Ward, Afsheen Fatima, Mania Dorrani, Mary Banoub, Joe Dervan, Lauren Wood, Greg Conn, and Jerold G. Woodward

Session Date and Time: Sunday, October 23 at 6:00-8:30 pm ET

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-positive cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

