Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,037 in the last 365 days.

Rumble Releases App Notifications for iOS and Android

New feature represents a significant opportunity for creators to increase their audiences, drive engagement, and generate more earnings

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced that the company has launched notifications for the company’s iOS and Android applications.

The new feature will allow creators to notify their subscribers instantly about livestreams.  As a result, creators will be able to grow their audiences, drive engagement on their content and ultimately generate more earnings. You can download the Rumble iOS app and Android app is each of the respective stores.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.

 


Contact: press@rumble.com

You just read:

Rumble Releases App Notifications for iOS and Android

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.